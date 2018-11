O femeie de 50 de ani a născut cvadrupleți

View this post on Instagram

Grandma, 50, to become Britain’s oldest mum with quadruplets after IVF treatment . A fifty-year-old woman with eight grandchildren is to become the UK’s oldest mum of quads. Tracey Britten is expecting three girls, including identical twins, and a boy after spending £7,000 on IVF treatment in Cyprus. The mum of three, of London, said: “Every year I still wanted another child. I got to 50 and thought, ‘I’m just going to do it.’ ” – Tracey spent £7,000 inheritance on a last-ditch bid to have another child. Now she and husband Stephen are expecting three girls, including identical twins, and a boy. She said her mum Pauline Smith “always wanted twins” in the family — and feels the babies are a present from her. Tracey — already a mother of three with eight grandchildren —“doesn’t care” what critics say. She said: “People have said, ‘You’re a gran having kids’. Well, so what? I won’t be the first and I won’t be the last. I don’t look 50 and I don’t feel 50. People can say what they want. They don’t know my story. – “When they see four beautiful babies they’ll change their mind.” – Tracey had her three children — now 32, 31 and 22 — with her first husband. They split in 2003. . Via The Sun #traceybritten #akoredeonline