Povestea femeii căreia dieta vegană i-a distrus viața

View this post on Instagram

Queen stack Sunday. 👑🤟🏽✨Get the recipe from my FREE ebook In Bed with Vanelja. You can download it from the link in my bio. Today I made these pancakes and added couple of tablespoons pumpkin puree and 1/2 teaspoon gingerbread spice mix ( or pumpkin spice mix) into the batter. Because fall. Check them out from my Stories! Oh, And I made this super delish pumpkin puree by cutting a pumpkin into half, scooping out the seeds (an ice cream scoop is btw a perfect tool for that! 👌🏽), sprinkling plenty of ceylon cinnamon and pinch of sea salt onto both halves, placing them onto a baking sheet with cut-sides-down and roasting in the oven in 400 F / 200 C degrees until soft inside. You can use the puree for example for pancakes, soups, porridges etc. Just store in a sealable jar in a fridge and use within a week or so. Stay warm, bunnies! #vanelja #inbedwithvanelja