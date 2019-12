Miss Ucraina acuză organizatorii Miss World de discriminare

View this post on Instagram

⭐️MY 5 PARENTING PRINCIPLES ⠀ This list is the product of my daily work of raising my boy. Of course, I am learning how to be the best mom for him every day, and the list keeps growing 😊 but these 5 principles make the foundation for everything I do: ⠀ 1. Unconditional love is my key to effective parenting❤️ ⠀ 2. Strong belief and constant support. I am convinced this is the fundamental principle. Believing in my child is what makes him much more confident in all he does and my support helps him succeed. I hope as a result he will feel the confidence to achieve any goal he sets in front of him. ⠀ 3. Presence, not Presents. The greatest gift I can give him is time together. Kids can do with less of almost anything if it means having more of you. Make time together a priority and be fully engaged in those moments. Especially, I try to focus on bedtime because this is when there are fewer distractions (once he is actually in bed) and it creates the best moment to connect. ⠀ 4. Children will follow your example more than your words. I have got to live the values I am trying to pass on to him. I have to show an example of how to be happy and successful and motivate him to become better every day. For example, we both love seeking out for new knowledge and actively develop new skills. ⠀ 5. Freedom of choice. As parents we must provide our children with an opportunity to make a choice among available options. It is important to give them “the right to vote”, or freedom of choice while developing the sense of ownership and responsibility for the choices they make. A few days ago I was discussing this with a friend and we both agreed that in the times of our childhood many kids were forced to do things they would not have chosen themselves. Often parents make decisions for their children (for ex, higher education degree) instead of listening to what a child really wants.