View this post on Instagram

TO MY DAHHHLINGS FOR MY BIRTHDAY At the wise age of 7, I would like to impart some wisdom on you humans: ————————————————————————- – I may be “7” but I don’t look a day over 5. – Since age is just a number, I think Daddy @karllagerfeld should finally start being honest about his. 😹 -My maids still pamper my every need just like they did when I was a kitten. -My first “Daddy” was @baptiste.giabiconi and my cold heart still melts for him like my own Daddy @karllagerfeld. – My hobbies include but are not limited to: sun bathing, pawing at the latest @chanelofficial collections, eating caviar, catnapping on Daddy’s sketches at completely inappropriate times, and stalking @evachen212, @stassischroeder from @pumprules, @therealgracecoddington, @laurabrown99, @lindaandwinks, @ttomasihill, @jxxsy, and @chrissyteigen on Instagram. Dear (fashion) god, please make me as cool as these humans one day. – The private jet I fly on is Daddy’s and not mine contrary to what you’ve read in Page 6. – I started my social media career before “influencers” were a thing. Please refrain from using this term with moi. – My annual salary and net worth are none of your business unless it’s @forbes calling to put me on their next cover. Move over @kyliejenner! – This account was not started by Daddy’s team and was instead created by @choupettesocialgirl in 2012. Please stop DMing moi for free @chanelofficial handbags. I can’t hook you up. – I am not the feline actress in the latest @swiffer commercial for all of you who keep asking. – My eyes are naturally blue and no I don’t wear color contacts. That’s animal cruelty. – Stop trying to slide into my Dm’s and ask if I’ll date your cat. This isn’t @tinder and that’s just weird. – Paparazzi are constantly hounding (unintentional dog pun..yuck!) me for photos. Case in point this candid. – My dream job besides becoming the next @lindaevangelista is to write a satyrical fashion commentary series for @vogue, @elleusa, or @harpersbazaarus. Holler at your girl! 😽 -I wouldn’t be here today if you all weren’t so obsessed with me. So… MERCI to all my dahhhlings and let’s keep this party going! 😻