Those names behind me, those boys died fighting for our freedom. I live in the free world they created and here I am, embracing my body and being free. Take me back 100 years, stand me in front of those soldiers, what would they think? What would they say? What would they do? I think I look good in front of that wall. I haven’t done it to upset anyone and I don’t think it’s a particularly offensive image, in fact anyone who checks my social platforms will have seen it before… Of course I’m not trying to disrespect the fallen. If I’ve offended anyone then it was not my intention.