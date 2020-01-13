  MENIU  
Greșeli pe care să le eviți când îți cauți perechea online

Top 3 seriale numai bune pentru un început de an în forță

Ce este acidul salicilic și de ce ai nevoie de el în rutina ta de frumusețe

Oscar 2020. Lista completă a nominalizărilor

De Oana Savin pe
Divertisment Filme şi cinema
Academia Americană de Film a anunțat, luni, nominalizările pentru premiile Oscar 2020.

Lista nominalizărilor Oscar 2020

Cel mai bun film

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Antonio Banders – Pand and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Kathy Bates în „Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Cele mai bune costume

Sandy Powell și Christopher Peterson – The Irishman

Mayes C. Rubeo – Jojo Rabbit

Mark Bridges – Joker

Jacqueline Durran – Little Women

Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Cel mai bun regizor

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet

Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson și Mark Ulano

Ford V Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco și Steven A. Morrow

Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic și Tod Maitland

1917 – Mark Taylor și Stuart Wilson

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler și Mark Ulano

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet

Ford V Ferrari – Donald Sylvester

Joker – Alan Robert Murray

1917 – Oliver Tarney și Rachel Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood și David Acord

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

Joker – Hildur Gudnadottir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

Cel mai bun film de animație (scurtmetraj)

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors Window

Saria

A Sister

Cel mai bun documentar (lungmetraj)

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Cel mai bun documentar (scurtmetraj)

In The Absence

Learning to Skateboard In a Warzone

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Cel mai bun film străin

Corpus Christi – Polonia

Honeyland – Macedonia de Nord

Les Miserables – Franța

Pain and Glory – Spania

Parasite – Coreea de Sud

Cel mai bun design de producție

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Cel mai bun montaj

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Cea mai bună imagine

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upona Time in Hollywood

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars

Cele mai bune machiaje și coafuri

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Cel mai bun film animat

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Cel mai bun cântec original

I can’t let you throw yourself away – Toy Story 4

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough

Into The Unknown – Frozen II

Stand Up – Harriet

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips și Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Cel mai bun scenariu original

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

1917 – Sam Mendes și Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho și Han Jin Won

Sursă foto: 123rf.com

Urmăreşte cel mai nou VIDEO încărcat pe unica.ro

