Oscar 2020. Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Academia Americană de Film a anunțat, luni, nominalizările pentru premiile Oscar 2020.Lista nominalizărilor Oscar 2020Cel mai bun filmFord V FerrariThe IrishmanJojo RabbitJokerLittle WomenMarriage Story1917Once Upon a Time in HollywoodParasiteCel mai bun actor în rol principalAntonio Banders – Pand and GloryLeonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in HollywoodAdam Driver – Marriage StoryJoaquin Phoenix – JokerJonathan Pryce – The Two PopesCel mai bun actor în rol secundarTom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the NeighborhoodAnthony Hopkins – The Two PopesAl Pacino – The IrishmanJoe Pesci – The IrishmanBrad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in HollywoodCea mai bună actriță în rol principalCynthia Erivo – HarrietScarlett Johansson – Marriage StorySaoirse Ronan – Little WomenCharlize Theron – BombshellRenee Zellweger - JudyCea mai bună actriță în rol secundarKathy Bates în „Richard Jewell”Laura Dern – Marriage StoryScarlett Johansson – Jojo RabbitFlorence Pugh – Little WomenMargot Robbie – BombshellCele mai bune costumeSandy Powell și Christopher Peterson – The IrishmanMayes C. Rubeo – Jojo RabbitMark Bridges – JokerJacqueline Durran – Little WomenArianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time in HollywoodCel mai bun regizorMartin Scorsese – The IrishmanTodd Phillips – JokerSam Mendes – 1917Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in HollywoodBong Joon Ho - ParasiteCel mai bun mixaj de sunetAd Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson și Mark UlanoFord V Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco și Steven A. MorrowJoker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic și Tod Maitland1917 – Mark Taylor și Stuart WilsonOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler și Mark UlanoCel mai bun montaj de sunetFord V Ferrari – Donald SylvesterJoker – Alan Robert Murray1917 – Oliver Tarney și Rachel TateOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood – Wylie StatemanStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood și David AcordCea mai bună coloană sonorăJoker – Hildur GudnadottirLittle Women – Alexandre DesplatMarriage Story – Randy Newman1917 – Thomas NewmanStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John WilliamsCel mai bun film de animație (scurtmetraj)Dcera (Daughter)Hair LoveKitbullMemorableSisterCel mai bun scurtmetrajBrotherhoodNefta Football ClubThe Neighbors WindowSariaA SisterCel mai bun documentar (lungmetraj)American FactoryThe CaveThe Edge of DemocracyFor SamaHoneylandCel mai bun documentar (scurtmetraj)In The AbsenceLearning to Skateboard In a WarzoneLife Overtakes MeSt Louis SupermanWalk Run Cha-ChaCel mai bun film străinCorpus Christi – PoloniaHoneyland – Macedonia de NordLes Miserables – FranțaPain and Glory – SpaniaParasite – Coreea de SudCel mai bun design de producțieThe IrishmanJojo Rabbit1917Once Upon a Time in HollywoodParasiteCel mai bun montajFord V FerrariThe IrishmanJojo RabbitJokerParasiteCea mai bună imagineThe IrishmanJokerThe Lighthouse1917Once Upona Time in HollywoodCele mai bune efecte vizualeAvengers: EndgameThe IrishmanThe Lion King1917Star WarsCele mai bune machiaje și coafuriBombshellJokerJudyMaleficent: Mistress of Evil1917Cel mai bun film animatHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden WorldI Lost My BodyKlausMissing LinkToy Story 4Cel mai bun cântec originalI can't let you throw yourself away – Toy Story 4I'm Gonna Love Me Again – RocketmanI'm Standing With You – BreakthroughInto The Unknown – Frozen IIStand Up – HarrietCel mai bun scenariu adaptatThe Irishman – Steven ZaillianJojo Rabbit – Taika WaititiJoker – Todd Phillips și Scott SilverLittle Women – Greta GerwigThe Two Popes – Anthony McCartenCel mai bun scenariu originalKnives Out – Rian JohnsonMarriage Story – Noah Baumbach1917 – Sam Mendes și Krysty Wilson-CairnsOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin TarantinoParasite – Bong Joon Ho și Han Jin WonSursă foto: 123rf.com