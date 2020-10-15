Gala Billboard Music Awards 2020 ar fi trebuit să aibă loc în luna mai, însă aceasta a fost amânată din cauza pandemiei de COVID-19. Însă aseară, în celebrul Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles au fost înmânate premiile pentru cele mai bune melodii de anul trecut. Show-ul, care s-a desfășurat fără spectatori, a fost transmis live de NBC. Gazda evenimentului a fost, pentru al treilea an consecutiv, Kelly Clarkson.

Post Malone, marele câștigător Billboard Music Awards 2020

Post Malone a avut 16 nominalizări la Billboard Music Awards 2020. A câștigat nouă premii, printre care “Top Artist”, “Top Hot 100 Artist”, “Top Rap Tour” și “Top Male Artist”.

Pe lista câștigătorilor s-au regăsit și Billie Eilish, Pink, Cardi B, Elton John și Kanye West, potrivit protv.ro.

Billboard Music Awards 2020. Lista câștigătorilor

Top Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish

Top Duo/ Group: Jonas Brothers

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone

Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo

Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers

Top Social Artist: BTS

Top Touring Artist: Pink

Top R&B Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour: Khalid

Top Rap Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B

Top Rap Tour: Post Malone

Top Country Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: George Strait

Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco

Top Rock Tour: Elton John

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Top Soundtrack: “Frozen II”

Top R&B Album: Khalid “Free Spirit”

Top Rap Album: Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Top Country Album: Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

Top Rock Album: Tool “Fear Inoculum”

Top Latin Album: J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”

Top Christian Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Top Gospel Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Radio Song: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Top Collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Top R&B Song: Khalid “Talk”

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Country Song: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Top Latin Song: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”

Top Christian Song: for KING & COUNTRY “God Only Knows”

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West “Follow God”

