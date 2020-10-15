Billboard Music Awards 2020. Lista câștigătorilor

Gala Billboard Music Awards 2020 ar fi trebuit să aibă loc în luna mai, însă aceasta a fost amânată din cauza pandemiei de COVID-19. Însă aseară, în celebrul Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles au fost înmânate premiile pentru cele mai bune melodii de anul trecut. Show-ul, care s-a desfășurat fără spectatori, a fost transmis live de NBC. Gazda evenimentului a fost, pentru al treilea an consecutiv, Kelly Clarkson.
Citește online gratuit numărul de octombrie al revistei Unica
Post Malone a avut 16 nominalizări la Billboard Music Awards 2020. A câștigat nouă premii, printre care “Top Artist”, “Top Hot 100 Artist”, “Top Rap Tour” și “Top Male Artist”.
Pe lista câștigătorilor s-au regăsit și Billie Eilish, Pink, Cardi B, Elton John și Kanye West, potrivit protv.ro.
Top Male Artist: Post Malone
Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish
Top Duo/ Group: Jonas Brothers
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone
Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone
Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo
Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers
Top Social Artist: BTS
Top Touring Artist: Pink
Top R&B Artist: Khalid
Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid
Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour: Khalid
Top Rap Artist: Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B
Top Rap Tour: Post Malone
Top Country Artist: Luke Combs
Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour: George Strait
Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco
Top Rock Tour: Elton John
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Top Soundtrack: “Frozen II”
Top R&B Album: Khalid “Free Spirit”
Top Rap Album: Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Top Country Album: Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”
Top Rock Album: Tool “Fear Inoculum”
Top Latin Album: J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”
Top Christian Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”
Top Gospel Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”
Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Radio Song: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
Top Collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
Top R&B Song: Khalid “Talk”
Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Country Song: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Top Latin Song: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”
Top Dance/Electronic Song: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”
Top Christian Song: for KING & COUNTRY “God Only Knows”
Top Gospel Song: Kanye West “Follow God”
Intră în GALERIA FOTO să vezi mai multe imagini de la Gala Billboard Music Awards 2020
Sursă foto: Profimedia