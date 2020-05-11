  MENIU  
Cum trebuie să ne igienizăm când ne întoarcem acasă

Iulia Albu, replică dură pentru fostul soț, Mihai Albu: „Efectiv ne rugăm de el să își viziteze copilul"

INS: Numărul deceselor a scăzut în februarie și martie 2020 față de aceeași perioadă din 2019

A murit tatăl lui Ben Stiller, actorul Jerry Stiller, celebru pentru rolul din „Seinfield"
Actorul și comediantul Jerry Stiller, faimos pentru rolurile din „Seinfeld” și „The King of Queens”, a încetat din viață la vârsta de 92 de ani.

Anunțul morții sale a fost făcut de fiul său, actorul Ben Stiller, pe rețelele de socializare.

„Sunt trist să spun că tatăl meu, Jerry Stiller, a murit din cauze naturale. A fost un tată mare și bunic, dar și cel mai dedicat soț pentru Anne timp de aproximativ 62 de ani. Ne va lipsi foarte mult. Te iubesc, tată”, a spus fiul său într-un mesaj pe Twitter.

 


Jerry Stiller este celebru pentru rolul din „Seinfeld”, unde îl interpreta pe simpaticul tată al lui George Constanza, dar și pentru interpretarea personajului din „The King of Queens”, Arthur Spooner, socrul lui Doug Heffernan, jucat de Kevin James.

Jerry Stiller a fost căsătorit cu actrița Anne Meara, care a murit în 2015, la vârsta de 85 de ani. Cei doi au jucat împreună în mai multe filme.

sursa foto – Facebook

