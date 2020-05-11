A murit tatăl lui Ben Stiller, actorul Jerry Stiller, celebru pentru rolul din „Seinfield”

„Sunt trist să spun că tatăl meu, Jerry Stiller, a murit din cauze naturale. A fost un tată mare și bunic, dar și cel mai dedicat soț pentru Anne timp de aproximativ 62 de ani. Ne va lipsi foarte mult. Te iubesc, tată”, a spus fiul său într-un mesaj pe Twitter.
I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5
Jerry Stiller este celebru pentru rolul din „Seinfeld”, unde îl interpreta pe simpaticul tată al lui George Constanza, dar și pentru interpretarea personajului din „The King of Queens”, Arthur Spooner, socrul lui Doug Heffernan, jucat de Kevin James.