A murit tatăl lui Ben Stiller, actorul Jerry Stiller, celebru pentru rolul din „Seinfield”

Actorul și comediantul Jerry Stiller, faimos pentru rolurile din „Seinfeld” și „The King of Queens”, a încetat din viață la vârsta de 92 de ani.

Anunțul morții sale a fost făcut de fiul său, actorul Ben Stiller, pe rețelele de socializare.

„Sunt trist să spun că tatăl meu, Jerry Stiller, a murit din cauze naturale. A fost un tată mare și bunic, dar și cel mai dedicat soț pentru Anne timp de aproximativ 62 de ani. Ne va lipsi foarte mult. Te iubesc, tată”, a spus fiul său într-un mesaj pe Twitter.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5

— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020