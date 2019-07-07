Primele imagini de la botezul lui Archie, fiul ducilor de Sussex

Archie, primul copil al lui Meghan Markle și al Prințului Harry a fost botezat sâmbătă, 6 iulie, în cadrul unei ceremonii private.Ducii de Sussex au ales să încalce tradiția regală și să nu invite la eveniment membri ai presei. Astfel că, fotografiile, realizate de Chris Allerton, sunt lansate la câteva ore de la botez.La eveniment au participat familia și câțiva prieteni apropiați ai ducilor, printre care Kate Middleton și Prințul William, Prințul Charles și soția sa, Camilla. Vezi această postare pe Instagram This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyalO postare distribuită de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) pe Iul 6, 2019 la 8:14 PDTMarea absentă a fost regian Elisabeta a II-a, care a avut o altă obligație în acea zi.Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor s-a născut pe 6 mai 2019. Anunțul privind nașterea sa a fost făcut câteva ore mai târziu, după ce bebelușul și Meghan s-au întors de la spital.[caption id="attachment_280333" align="alignnone" width="696"] Harry și Meghan alături de fiul lor Archie, după botez[/caption]Archie a fost prezentat lumii două zile mai târziu, într-o ședință foto realizată la Castelul Windsor, după ce Harry și soția sa au refuzat să facă tradiționala sesiune foto pe scările spitalului.De asemenea, cuplul regal a ales să ca cel mic să nu aibă niciun titlu regal întrucât își doresc ca acesta să ducă o viață privată.Sursă foto: Hepta