Alyssa Milano demonstrează cât de serioase sunt efectele bolii COVID-19. Cum s-a filmat actrița

Într-un video postat pe rețelele de socializare, Alyssa Milano (47 de ani) a atras atenția asupra consecințelor pe care le are infectarea cu noul coronavirus și și-a îndemnat fanii să ia acest lucru în serios și să poarte mască. Actrița s-a filmat în timp ce își peria părul și a arătat tuturor cum îi cad șuvițe întregi.
„Un periaj. Aceasta este căderea părului meu de la COVID-19. Purtați blestemata de mască!”, a spus ea.
Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair. Please take this seriously. #WearADamnMask #LongHauler
În urmă cu șase zile, Alyssa Milano a făcut o altă postare în care și-a avertizat admiratorii că boala COVID-19 nu este o farsă și a povestit prin ce experiență cumplită a trecut. Aceasta a mărturisit că nu a fost niciodată atât de bolnavă și că după o lungă perioadă în care a avut multe simptome COVID-19, era convinsă că va muri.
Actrița cunoscută pentru rolurile din “Melrose Place” și “Charmed – Vrăjitoarele magice” a dezvăluit că nu mai putea respira, că avea febră, dureri de cap teribile, vertij, probleme cu stomacul, palpitații cardiace. De asemenea, ea a spus că și-a pierdut memoria de scurtă durată și mirosul.
„Am crezut că o să mor!” a mărturisit Alyssa Milano.
Aceasta a precizat că după două săptămâni în care s-a simțit rău și a slăbit 9 kilograme și-a făcut două teste COVID-19, dar rezultatele au fost negative la ambele. După patru luni în care a avut o stare generală de rău și s-a confruntat cu o mulțime de simptome, actrița și-a făcut testul de anticorpi COVID și a ieșit pozitiv.
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️
Sursă foto: Profimedia