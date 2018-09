Mădălina Ghenea, aparție încântătoare la Festivalul de Film de la Veneția

I like to be other people in front of a camera 🎥 not me, that’s why I love to be an actress. I only like to be me with the people I love, in my intimacy, with my friends. When I am on the red carpet I hear my name and it’s weird.

