Reality show-ul “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” a ajuns la final. Anunțul făcut de Kim Kardashian

Serialul care a debutat în 2007 și care i-a făcut celebri și bogați pe cei din familia Kardashian se va încheia, după cum a anunțat Kim Kardashian West. Ultimul sezon al reality show-ului “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, producție care s-a bucurat de o audiență uriașă de-a lungul anilor, va fi difuzat la începutul anului 2021.

Kim Kardashian a anunțat că familia renunță la reality show-ul “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”

Kim Kardashian, în vârstă de 39 de ani, a făcut anunțul pe rețelele de socializare.

“Cu inimile îndurerate am luat decizia dificilă de a ne lua rămas bun de la Keeping Up With The Kardashians. După 14 ani, 20 de sezoane și sute de episoade, suntem mai mult decât recunoscători față de toți cei care ne-au urmărit de-a lungul acestor ani – în clipe bune, în clipe rele, atunci când am fost fericiți, când am plâns (…). Vom prețui mereu amintirile minunate și oamenii pe care i-am întâlnit în acest timp (…) Acest show ne-a făcut ceea ce suntem şi voi fi mereu recunoscătoare tuturor celor care au jucat un rol în formarea carierelor noastre şi schimbarea vieţilor noastre pentru totdeauna” – a scris vedeta pe contul său de Instagram.

Sursă foto: Profimedia

