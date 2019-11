View this post on Instagram

♥️ If it's true that you cannot love somebody else before you love yourself first then how do you explain the love for your child? ♥️ I think love is something that just happens, takes over, it's visceral. Loving yourself on the other hand, in my mind, is something that comes with time and doesn't just happen. I am a lover of others even if i am (just) ok with myself. ♥️ At least that's how i feel about it now, at this age, with all that i am and all that i've lived. ♥️