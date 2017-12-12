Globurile de Aur 2018: Lista completă a nominalizărilor

12 December 2017 de Amelia Matei
Divertisment > Filme şi cinema
Globurile de Aur 2018

Cea de-a 75-a ediție a Globurilor de Aur, gală a premiilor decernate anual de Asociația presei străine de la Hollywood (Hollywood Foreign Press Association, HFPA), va avea loc pe 7 ianuarie 2018, la Los Angeles.

Filmul „The Shape of Water” domină nominalizările pentru Globurile de Aur 2018 cu șapte nominașizările, urmat îndeaproape de „The Post” și „The Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, cu câte șase nominalizările.

Iată, în cele ce urmează, lista completă a nominalizărilor la Globurile de Aur 2018:

Cel mai bun film – dramă:

„Dunkirk”
„Call Me By Your Name”
„The Post”
„The Shape of Water”
„Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Cel mai bun film – comedie/ musical:

„Lady Bird”
„Get Out”
„I, Tonya”
„The Disaster Artist”
„The Greatest Showman”

Cel mai bun rol principal feminin într-un film – dramă:

Meryl Streep, „The Post”
Sally Hawkins, „The Shape of Water”
Jessica Chastain, „Molly’s Game”
Frances McDormand, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Michelle Williams, „All the Money in the World”

Cel mai bun rol principal feminin într-un film comedie/ musical:

Saoirse Ronan, „Lady Bird”
Margot Robbie, „I, Tonya”
Judi Dench, „Victoria and Abdul”
Emma Stone, „Battle of the Sexes”
Helen Mirren, „The Leisure Seeker”

Cel mai bun rol principal masculin într-un film – dramă:

Gary Oldman, „Darkest Hour”
Timothee Chalamet, „Call Me By Your Name”
Daniel Day-Lewis, „Phantom Thread”
Tom Hanks, „The Post”
Denzel Washington, „Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Cel mai bun rol principal masculin într-un film – comedie/ musical:

James Franco, „The Disaster Artist”
Daniel Kaluuya, „Get Out”
Hugh Jackman, „The Greatest Showman”
Steve Carell, „Battle of the Sexes”
Ansel Elgort, „Baby Driver”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un rol secundar într-un lungmetraj:

Laurie Metcalf, „Lady Bird”
Allison Janney, „I, Tonya”
Mary J. Blige, „Mudbound”
Octavia Spencer, „The Shape of Water”
Hong Chau, „Downsizing”

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar într-un lungmetraj:

Armie Hammer, „Call Me By Your Name”
Richard Jenkins, „The Shape of Water”
Sam Rockwell, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Willem Dafoe, „The Florida Project”
Christopher Plummer, „All the Money in the World”

