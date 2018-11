Cum arată și cât costă cel mai scump tort din lume

View this post on Instagram

Been such a blast throughtout the process of creating the world’s most expensive shoe with the fabulous @shoebakery not only does my client love the shoe but I get the chance to help change another creative’s life Chris Campbell from shoe bakery. An artist with bags of talent and creativity. Creating a world’s most expensive will raise your profile and open doors, many forget that I’m just a girl from a council estate, a girl with sheer determination and decades of blood sweat and tears got to where I am today. My future is in helping the next generation of creative’s hence why I set up future of fashion academy @futureoffashion_academy now branching out internationally and not just working with kids but also emerging talent. Our future artists and designers are every day people like me and you we come from all back grounds, we are all nationalities and genders. #nextgenerationofcreatives #futureoffashion_academy #worldsmostexpensive #inspire #powerfulcreatives #artists #fashiondesigners #emergingtalent