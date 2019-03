O tânără a slăbit aproape 60 de kilograme în doar 11 luni

View this post on Instagram

There is no failure except in no longer trying. Never never never give up 💕 I constantly have to remind myself how far I’ve come with my journey. And as I get closer and closer to the 1 year mark post gastric sleeve surgery, I think about how different my life would be right now had I not made the decision to choose this path. I remember being so scared of sharing this journey and having hesitations for fear that I would be judged but I had to let go of those and allow myself to make my own decisions rather than let myself be influenced by the judgement of others. I knew that it would was beneficial for my future health and happiness and I worked incredibly hard to ensure its success. Had I not, I wouldn’t be where I am today. 🙌🏼 Remember that when making decisions because at the end of the day, no-one has to live with the consequences of them but you ✨