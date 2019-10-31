20 de costume de Halloween care îți aduc aminte de Untold

The witches fly

Across the sky,

The owls go, „Who? Who? Who?”

The black cats yowl

And green ghosts howl,

Scary Halloween to you!

Daca nu esti inca pregatit pentru schimbarea de anotimp, daca gandul tau, azi de Halloween zboara la vara trecuta, la momentele alea nebune din main-ul UNTOLD, e perfect.

Poate esti inspirat ca in aceasta noapte scary sa porti una dintre tinutele care te plaseaza in vara, direct la mainstage.

Ultimele picaturi de energie vor fi stoarse in aceasta noapte la tot felul de petreceri de club, iar tinutele „inspaimantatoare” sunt un MUST.

I’ll bet living in a nudist colony takes all the fun out of Halloween!!!!!!!!!

There are nights when the wolves are silent and only the moon howls.

