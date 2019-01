O femeie a pierdut 65 de kilograme combinând două diete celebre

View this post on Instagram

TRANSFORMATION TUESDAY Weight loss is such a complicated process. It’s so emotional. So many ups and downs! Today, I feel pretty down., but I realize that I can’t stay there… and dwell in it. I remember why I started this journey, and how I got to 315 lbs in the first place. Emotionally eating. So instead, I recognize my triggers, communicate through them, and redirect that energy! Because people, after you emotionally eat, those same stressors are still there!! Learning to appropriately cope with stress is a game changer! To sustain weight loss, the real work has to begin on the inside. Work from the inside, out!• • #ketobae #ketotransformation #ketogains #weightloss #keto #ketoaf #ketodiet #ketocoach #ketogenic #ketogenicdiet #healthychoices #healthychoices #healthandwealth #higherpowernola #marrerocrossfit #motivation #marrerocrossfit #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #goals #fitspo #crossfitroux #fitnessmotivation #keteauxgang #geauxketeaux #aspiretoinspire #transformationtuesday #transformation