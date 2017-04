Ce surpriză a pregătit Prințul Harry pentru iubita lui de Paște

April 13: Prince Harry has flown over to Toronto to spend the Easter weekend with his girlfriend Meghan Markle. #British #britishroyalfamily #BritishMonarchy #princeharry #henry #harry #henrycharlesalbertdavid #MeghanMarkle #HarryWales #HarryandMeghan #SerenaWilliams #HarryCharlesAlbertDavid

A post shared by HOS: Queen Elizabeth II (@keepingupwiththeroyals) on Apr 13, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT