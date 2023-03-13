Premiile Oscar 2023. „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, a plecat acasă cu cele mai multe trofee. Lista completă a câștigătorilor

Gala Premiilor Oscar reprezintă cel mai așteptat eveniment al anului din industria cinematografică. Vedetele de la Hollwywood așteaptă nerăbădătoare pentru a afla dacă vor deveni, sau nu, posesorii uneia dintre cele mai celebre statuete.
Marele câștigător al serii a fost „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, care a primit nu mai puțin de 9 trofee.
Premiile Oscar 2023. Lista completă a câștigătorilor
Academia Americană de Film și-a desemnat și anul acesta câștigătorii. Printre aceștia se numără Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan și filmele „Everything Everywhere All at Once” și „All Quiet on the Western Front”
Iată care sunt cei care au plecat acasă cu un premiu Oscar, la cea de a 95-a gală a premiilor Oscar.
Cel mai bun film:
All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR The Fabelmans Tár Top Gun: Maverick Triangle of Sadness Women Talking
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:
Austin Butler, Elvis Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Brendan Fraser, The Whale – CÂȘTIGĂTOR Paul Mescal, Aftersun Bill Nighy, Living
Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal:
Cate Blanchett, Tár Ana de Armas, Blonde Andreah Riseborough, To Leslie Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hong Chau, The Whale Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once– CÂȘTIGĂTOR Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Cel mai bun regizor:
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans Todd Field, Tár Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:
All Quiet on the Western Front Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Living Top Gun: Maverick Women Talking – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Cel mai bun scenariu original:
The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR The Fabelmans Tár Triangle of Sadness
Cea mai bună animație:
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – CÂȘTIGĂTOR Marcel the Shell with Shoes On Puss in Boots: The Last Wish The Sea Beast Turning Red
Cel mai bun documentar (lungmetraj):
All That Breathes All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Fire of Love A House Made of Splinters Navalny– CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Cel mai bun subiect de scurtmetraj documentar
The Elephant Whisperers – CÂȘTIGĂTOR Haulout How Do You Measure a Year? The Martha Mitchell Effect Stranger at the Gate
Cel mai bun film străin:
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germania – CÂȘTIGĂTOR Argentina, 1985, Argentina Close, Belgia EO, Polonia The Quiet Girl, Irlanda
Cel mai bun montaj
The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR Tár Top Gun: Maverick
Cel mai bun sunet:
All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water The Batman Elvis Top Gun: Maverick – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Cea mai bună partitură originală:
All Quiet on the Western Front Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR The Fabelmans
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră (piesă originală):
„Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman „Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick „Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda „Naatu Naatu,” RRR – CÂȘTIGĂTOR „This Is a Life,” Everything Everywhere All at Once
Cele mai bune costume:
Babylon Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – CÂȘTIGĂTOR Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Cele mai bune machiaje și coafuri:
All Quiet on the Western Front The Batman Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Elvis The Whale – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Cel mai bun design de producție:
All Quiet on the Western Front – CÂȘTIGĂTOR Avatar: The Way of Water Babylon Elvis The Fabelmans
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:
All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water – CÂȘTIGĂTOR The Batman Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Top Gun: Maverick
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat:
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – CÂȘTIGĂTOR The Flying Sailor Ice Merchants My Year of Dicks An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj:
An Irish Goodbye – CÂȘTIGĂTOR Ivalu Le Pupille Night Ride The Red Suitcase