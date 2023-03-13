Premiile Oscar 2023. „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, a plecat acasă cu cele mai multe trofee. Lista completă a câștigătorilor

Gala Premiilor Oscar reprezintă cel mai așteptat eveniment al anului din industria cinematografică. Vedetele de la Hollwywood așteaptă nerăbădătoare pentru a afla dacă vor deveni, sau nu, posesorii uneia dintre cele mai celebre statuete.

Marele câștigător al serii a fost „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, care a primit nu mai puțin de 9 trofee.

Premiile Oscar 2023. Lista completă a câștigătorilor

Academia Americană de Film și-a desemnat și anul acesta câștigătorii. Printre aceștia se numără Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan și filmele „Everything Everywhere All at Once” și „All Quiet on the Western Front”

Iată care sunt cei care au plecat acasă cu un premiu Oscar, la cea de a 95-a gală a premiilor Oscar.

Cel mai bun film:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal:

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andreah Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cel mai bun regizor:

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Cel mai bun scenariu original:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Cea mai bună animație:

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Cel mai bun documentar (lungmetraj):

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny– CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Cel mai bun subiect de scurtmetraj documentar

The Elephant Whisperers – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Cel mai bun film străin:

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germania – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgia

EO, Polonia

The Quiet Girl, Irlanda

Cel mai bun montaj

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Cel mai bun sunet:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Cea mai bună partitură originală:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

The Fabelmans

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră (piesă originală):

„Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman

„Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick

„Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda

„Naatu Naatu,” RRR – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„This Is a Life,” Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cele mai bune costume:

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Cele mai bune machiaje și coafuri:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Cel mai bun design de producție:

All Quiet on the Western Front – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj:

An Irish Goodbye – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

