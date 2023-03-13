  MENIU  
Premiile Oscar 2023. „Everything Everywhere All at Once", a plecat acasă cu cele mai multe trofee. Lista completă a câștigătorilor

Gala Premiilor Oscar reprezintă cel mai așteptat eveniment al anului din industria cinematografică. Vedetele de la Hollwywood așteaptă nerăbădătoare pentru a afla dacă vor deveni, sau nu, posesorii uneia dintre cele mai celebre statuete.

Marele câștigător al serii a fost „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, care a primit nu mai puțin de 9 trofee.

Premiile Oscar 2023. Lista completă a câștigătorilor

Academia Americană de Film și-a desemnat și anul acesta câștigătorii. Printre aceștia se numără Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan și filmele „Everything Everywhere All at Once” și „All Quiet on the Western Front”

Iată care sunt cei care au plecat acasă cu un premiu Oscar, la cea de a 95-a gală a premiilor Oscar.

Cel mai bun film:

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:

Austin Butler, Elvis 
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin 
Brendan Fraser, The Whale – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Paul Mescal, Aftersun 
Bill Nighy, Living 

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal:

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde 
Andreah Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin 
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin 
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Cel mai bun regizor:

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Cel mai bun scenariu original:

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

Cea mai bună animație:

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Cel mai bun documentar (lungmetraj):

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny– CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Cel mai bun subiect de scurtmetraj documentar

The Elephant Whisperers – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

Cel mai bun film străin:

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germania – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgia
EO, Polonia
The Quiet Girl, Irlanda

Cel mai bun montaj

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Cel mai bun sunet:

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Cea mai bună partitură originală:

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Fabelmans

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră (piesă originală):

„Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman
„Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick
„Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda
„Naatu Naatu,” RRR – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
„This Is a Life,” Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cele mai bune costume:

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Cele mai bune machiaje și coafuri:

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Cel mai bun design de producție:

All Quiet on the Western Front – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj:

An Irish Goodbye – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

