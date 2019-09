Heidi Klum a primit un cadou inedit de la Tom Kaulitz

View this post on Instagram

Today a special gift from my husband arrived… a piece of the Berlin Wall that had separated East & West Berlin for 28 years. My husband was born behind the wall on the East Berlin side 4 weeks before it was torn down in 1989. This allowed him to grow up in a Germany that was unlike the country his own parents had grown up in… He was able to experience freedom and joy and creativity and art and hope. Every morning, I will look at this beautiful piece in my garden with the knowledge that walls do not need to be built… they need to come down. ✌🏻☮️❤️