Noua colecție Gucci, prezentată într-o transmisiune live de 12 ore

View this post on Instagram

On July 17th, Creative Director @alessandro_michele will be presenting #GucciEpilogue. A narrative feature will commence at 2:00pm CEST on Gucci.com, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Weibo, Kakao, the Gucci App and on the @cameramoda official channels. The full event, including a 12-hour live streaming will be broadcast from 8:00am CEST on Gucci.com, YouTube, Twitter, Weibo and the Gucci App and from 12:00pm on Gucci Facebook. #AlessandroMichele #mfw #MilanoDigitalFashionWeek