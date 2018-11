Incredibila poveste a lui Katie Piper, un model atacat cu acid de iubitul său

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to The NHS! 70 years old today! Thank you to every single person from Porter to Consultant who work tirelessly in the NHS. A special thanks to Mr Jawad and his team at Chelsea and Hospital. You’ve been and still are a huge part of mine and my families life. Thank you for this great service, love and care- let’s respect it, appreciate and protect it #nhs70 #happybirthdaynhs