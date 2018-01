Cum arată și cu ce se ocupă acum fiul lui Steve Irwin, regretatul „vânător de crocodili”

Happy #WorldWildlifeConservationDay This is a little bearded dragon that I rescued off the road. Wildlife conservation is my biggest passion and I aim to inspire others to make a difference to preserve wildlife and our natural world through my photography, filming projects and our conservation work @australiazoo and @wildlifewarriorsworldwide Everyone can do their part to create positive change and conserve our precious wildlife! #WildlifeConservation #BeardedDragon #thisisqueensland #seeaustralia

