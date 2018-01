Cine este și cum arată iubitul Alexandrei Dinu. Este un actor celebru și este foarte îndrăgostit

And a happy birthday it is !! 😍😍😍 #birthdaygirl #3January #feelingloved #feelingblessed #newyearahead🌟💫✨ #excited Repost of birthday wish from my love 🔐😍😍😍❤️ ・・・ The one, the only… these words can be used to describe her in so many ways. But to me, she is the one and only love of my life 😍😍😍 Lucky or not for her, (because I’m sure she’d prefer two separate declarations 😉😘😂❤️) her birthday also falls at the beginning of the New Year… so as the new year begins, I’m so lucky, grateful and excited to be with her for yet another year of adventures that life has to bring us. Elegant, charming, intelligent, beautiful and wise beyond her years are just a few adjectives that describe her, but you could never truly know just how wonderfully special she is unless you get to know her…that is, unless she lets you get to know her. Happy birthday, my love. 28 years young and still so much more to give and to teach this world. The world and those who know it, are incredibly lucky to have you grace its presence. But fuck the world, I can be selfish and say just how wholeheartedly lucky I am to have you. I love you more than you could ever know and I strive to show you more and more with every day, with every word, with every action and with every essence of my being ❤️❤️❤️

