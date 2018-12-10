Cele mai frumoase melodii de Crăciun ale artiștilor străini

  MENIU  
De Oana Savin pe 10 decembrie 2018
Pe parcursul anilor, sărbătoarea de Crăciun s-a transpus într-o serie de melodii ce transmit mesaje pline de căldură și magie. Am pregătit pentur tine o listă cu cele mai cunoscute și mai frumoase piese de Crăciun, iubite de întreaga lume.

Elvis Presley – Lonely This Christmas

Try to imagine a house that’s not a home
Try to imagine a Christmas all alone
That’s where I’ll be
Since you left me

My tears would melt the snow
What can I do
Without you
I’ve got no place, no place to go 

It’ll be lonely this Christmas
Without you to hold
It’ll be lonely this Christmas
Lonely and cold
It’ll be cold so cold
Without you to hold
This Christmas

Each time I remember the day you went away
And how I would listen to things you have to say
I just break down, as I look around
And the only things I see
Are emptiness and loneliness
And an unlit Christmas Tree 

It’ll be lonely this Christmas
Without you to hold
It’ll be lonely this Christmas
Lonely and cold
It’ll be cold so cold
Without you to hold
This Christmas 

You remember last year, when you and I were together
We never thought there’d be an end
And I remember looking at you then
And I remember thinking that Christmas must have been made 
for us
Cause darlin’ this is the time that you really need love
When it means so very very much 

It’ll be lonely this Christmas
Without you to hold
It’ll be lonely this Christmas
Lonely and cold
It’ll be cold so cold
Without you to hold
This Christmas 

Merry Christmas darlin’, wherever you are!

Celine Dion – So This Is Christmas

So this is Christmas and what have you done
Another year over, a new one just begun
And so this is Christmas, I hope you have fun
The near and the dear ones, the old and the young
A very merry Christmas and a happy new year
Let’s hope it’s a good one without any fears
And so this is Christmas for weak and for strong
The rich and the poor ones, the road is so long
And so happy Christmas for black and for white
For yellow and red ones let’s stop all the fights
A very merry Christmas and a happy new year
Let’s hope it’s a good one without any fear
And so this is Christmas and what have we done
Another year over, a new one just begun
And so happy Christmas we hope you have fun
The near and the dear ones, the old and the young
A very merry Christmas and a happy new year
Let’s hope it’s a good one without any fear
And so this is Christmas and what have we done
Another year over, a new one just begun

Andy Williams – It’s the most wonderful Time of The Year

It’s the most wonderful time of the year
With the kids jingle belling
And everyone telling you be of good cheer
It’s the most wonderful time of the year
It’s the hap-happiest season of all
With those holiday greetings and gay happy meetings
When friends come to call
It’s the hap-happiest season of all
There’ll be parties for hosting
Marshmallows for toasting
And caroling out in the snow
There’ll be scary ghost stories
And tales of the glories of
Christmases long, long ago
It’s the most wonderful time of the year
There’ll be much mistltoeing
And hearts will be glowing
When loved ones are near
It’s the most wonderful time of the year
There’ll be parties for hosting
Marshmallows for toasting
And caroling out in the snow
There’ll be scary ghost stories
And tales of the glories of
Christmases long, long ago
It’s the most wonderful time of the year
There’ll be much mistltoeing
And hearts will be glowing
When love ones are near
It’s the most wonderful time
Yes the most wonderful time
Oh the most wonderful time
Of the year

Dean Martin – Let It Snow

Oh, the weather outside is frightful
But the fire is so delightful
And since we’ve no place to go
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow
Man it doesn’t show signs of stoppin’
And I brought some corn for poppin’
The lights are turned way down low
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow
When we finally kiss good-night
How I’ll hate going out in the storm
But if you really hold me tight
All the way home I’ll be warm
And the fire is slowly dying
And, my dear, we’re still good-bye-ing
But as long as you love me so
Let it snow, let it snow, and snow
When we finally kiss good-night
How I’ll hate going out in the storm
But if you really grab me tight
All the way home I’ll be warm
Oh the fire is slowly dying
And, my dear, we’re still good-bye-ing
But as long as you love me so
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow

Wham! – Last Christmas

Last Christmas
I gave you my heart,
But the very next day you gave it away.
This year
To save me from tears
I’ll give it to someone special.

Last Christmas
I gave you my heart,
But the very next day you gave it away.
This year
To save me from tears
I’ll give it to someone special.

Once bitten and twice shy
I keep my distance,
But you still catch my eye.
Tell me, baby,
Do you recognize me?
Well, it’s been a year,
It doesn’t surprise me.

Merry Christmas.

I wrapped it up and sent it
With a note saying „I love you”.
I meant it.
Now I know what a fool I’ve been,
But if you kissed me now
I know you’d fool me again.

Last Christmas
I gave you my heart,
But the very next day you gave it away.
This year
To save me from tears
I’ll give it to someone special.

Last Christmas
I gave you my heart,
But the very next day you gave it away.
This year
To save me from tears
I’ll give it to someone special.

Oh, oh, baby.

A crowded room.
Friends with tired eyes.
I’m hiding from you
And your soul of ice.
My god, I thought you were someone to rely on.
Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on.

A face on a lover with a fire in his heart.
A man under cover, but you tore me apart.
Now I’ve found a real love. You’ll never fool me again.

Last Christmas
I gave you my heart,
But the very next day you gave it away.
This year
To save me from tears
I’ll give it to someone special.

Last Christmas
I gave you my heart,
But the very next day you gave it away.
This year
To save me from tears
I’ll give it to someone special.

A face on a lover with a fire in his heart.
I gave you my heart.
A man under cover, but you tore him apart.
Maybe next year I’ll give it to someone
I’ll give it to someone special.

Special.
Someone.
Someone.
I’ll give it to someone
I’ll give it to someone special.

Who give me something in return.
I’ll give it to someone
Hold my heart and watch it burn.
I’ll give it to someone

I’ll give it to someone
I’ll give it to someone special.

I thought you were here to stay.
How could you love me for a day.
I thought you were someone special.

Gave your my heart.

I’ll give it to someone
I’ll give it to someone

Last Christmas
I gave you my heart.
You gave it away.

I’ll give it to someone
I’ll give it to someone

Mariah Carey – All I Want For Christmas is You

I don’t want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
I don’t care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you, yeah.

I don’t want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
And I don’t care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree

I don’t need to hang my stocking
There upon the fireplace
Santa Claus won’t make me happy
With a toy on Christmas Day

I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
You, baby

Oh, I won’t ask for much this Christmas
I won’t even wish for snow
And I’m just gonna keep on waiting
Underneath the mistletoe

I won’t make a list and send it
To the North Pole for Saint Nick
I won’t even stay awake to
Hear those magic reindeer click

‘Cause I just want you here tonight
Holding on to me so tight
What more can I do?
Baby, all I want for Christmas is you
You, baby

Oh, all the lights are shining so brightly everywhere
And the sound of children’s laughter fills the air

And everyone is singing
I hear those sleigh bells ringing
Santa, won’t you bring me the one I really need?
Won’t you please bring my baby to me?

Oh, I don’t want a lot for Christmas
This is all I’m asking for
I just wanna see my baby
Standing right outside my door

Oh, I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
Baby, all I want for Christmas is you
You, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

Chris Rea – Driving Home For Christmas

I’m driving home for Christmas
Oh, I can’t wait to see those faces
I’m driving home for Christmas, yeah
Well I’m moving down that line
And it’s been so long
But I will be there
I sing this song
To pass the time away
Driving in my car
Driving home for Christmas

It’s gonna take some time
But I’ll get there
Top to toe in tailbacks
Oh, I got red lights all around
But soon there’ll be a freeway, yeah
Get my feet on holy ground

So I sing for you
Though you can’t hear me
When I get through
And feel you near me
(Driving in my car)
I’m driving home for Christmas
Driving home for Christmas
With a thousand memories

I take look at the driver next to me
He’s just the same
Just the same

Top to toe in tailbacks
Oh, I got red lights all around
I’m driving home for Christmas, yeah
Get my feet on holy ground
So I sing for you
Though you can’t hear me
When I get through
Oh, and feel you near me
Driving in my car
Driving home for Christmas
Driving home for Christmas
With a thousand memories

I take look at the driver next to me
He’s just the same
He’s driving home, driving home
Driving home for Christmas

Frank Sinatra – Santa Claus is coming to town

Oh, you better watch out, you better not cry
Better not pout, I’m telling you why
Santa Claus is coming to town
See, you better watch out, you better not cry
You better not pout, I’m telling you why
Santa Claus is coming to town
He’s making a list and he’s checking it twice
He’s gonna find out who’s been naughty and nice
Santa Claus is coming to town
He sees you when you’re sleeping
He knows when you’re awake
He knows if you’ve been bad or good
So be good for goodness’ sake
Oh, you better watch out, you better not cry
Better not pout, I’m telling you why
Santa Claus is coming to town

Gene Audrey – Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen
Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen
But do you recall
The most famous reindeer of all?
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Had a very shiny nose
And if you ever saw it
You would even say it glows
All of the other reindeer
Used to laugh and call him names
They never let poor Rudolph
Join in any reindeer games
Then one foggy Christmas Eve
Santa came to say
„Rudolph, with your nose so bright
Won’t you guide my sleigh tonight?”
Then how the reindeer loved him
As they shouted out with glee
„Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
You’ll go down in history”
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Had a very shiny nose
And if you ever saw it
You would even say it glows
All of the other reindeer
Used to laugh and call him names
They never let poor Rudolph
Join in any reindeer games
Then one foggy Christmas Eve
Santa came to say
„Rudolph, with your nose so bright
Won’t you guide my sleigh tonight?”
Then how the reindeer loved him
As they shouted out with glee
„Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
You’ll go down in history”

Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton – A Christmas to Remember

You’ve made this a Christmas to remember 
Springtime feelin’s in the middle of December 
Strangers meet and they willingly surrender 
Oh! What a Christmas to remember 
Almost went to Aspen but something told me no 
I considered Mammoth but there wasn’t enough snow 
And I even thought of Gatlinburg but that seemed so far to go 
So I headed up to Tahoe for a Christmas on the slopes 

And I had fantasized about Christmas in this way 
Curled up by a fireplace in a Tahoe ski chalet 
With a fast talking lover and some slow burning wood 
But even in my wildest dreams it never got this good and 

You’ve made this a Christmas to remember 
Springtime feelin’s in the middle of December 
Change the radio and I’ll turn the lights down dimmer 
Oh! What a Christmas to remember 

Strangers when we met, lovers as we leave 
Christmas to remember, too good to believe 
Don’t know how or when, but I know we’ll meet again 
We’ll come blowin’ back to somewhere like some wild restless winter’s wind 

And you’ve made this a Christmas to remember 
Springtime feelin’s in the middle of December 
Neath the mistletoe you kissed me warm and tender 
Oh! What a Christmas to remember 

We loved and laughed and played and joked 
Sang Christmas songs and talked to folks 
Sleighed the fields and skied the slopes 
Then to the lodge for dinner 
But now it’s time for us to go 
As our hearts melt like chimney snow 
There’s just one thing I want to know 
Can we do this next winter 
Oh! What a Christmas to remember 

You’ve made this a Christmas to remember 
Springtime feelin’s in the middle of December 
Though the fire is hot, we’ll just have to let it simmer 
Oh! What a Christmas to remember 

You’ve made this a Christmas to remember 
Springtime feelin’s in the middle of December 
Though it’s cold outside we’ll just stroke the burning embers 
Oh! What a Christmas to remember

Sursă foto: 123rf.com

