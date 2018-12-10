Cele mai frumoase melodii de Crăciun ale artiștilor străini

Elvis Presley – Lonely This Christmas

Try to imagine a house that’s not a home

Try to imagine a Christmas all alone

That’s where I’ll be

Since you left me

My tears would melt the snow

What can I do

Without you

I’ve got no place, no place to go

It’ll be lonely this Christmas

Without you to hold

It’ll be lonely this Christmas

Lonely and cold

It’ll be cold so cold

Without you to hold

This Christmas

Each time I remember the day you went away

And how I would listen to things you have to say

I just break down, as I look around

And the only things I see

Are emptiness and loneliness

And an unlit Christmas Tree

It’ll be lonely this Christmas

Without you to hold

It’ll be lonely this Christmas

Lonely and cold

It’ll be cold so cold

Without you to hold

This Christmas

You remember last year, when you and I were together

We never thought there’d be an end

And I remember looking at you then

And I remember thinking that Christmas must have been made

for us

Cause darlin’ this is the time that you really need love

When it means so very very much

It’ll be lonely this Christmas

Without you to hold

It’ll be lonely this Christmas

Lonely and cold

It’ll be cold so cold

Without you to hold

This Christmas

Merry Christmas darlin’, wherever you are!

Celine Dion – So This Is Christmas

So this is Christmas and what have you done

Another year over, a new one just begun And so this is Christmas, I hope you have fun

The near and the dear ones, the old and the young A very merry Christmas and a happy new year

Let’s hope it’s a good one without any fears And so this is Christmas for weak and for strong

The rich and the poor ones, the road is so long And so happy Christmas for black and for white

For yellow and red ones let’s stop all the fights A very merry Christmas and a happy new year

Let’s hope it’s a good one without any fear

And so this is Christmas and what have we done

Another year over, a new one just begun And so happy Christmas we hope you have fun

The near and the dear ones, the old and the young A very merry Christmas and a happy new year

Let’s hope it’s a good one without any fear And so this is Christmas and what have we done

Another year over, a new one just begun

Andy Williams – It’s the most wonderful Time of The Year

It’s the most wonderful time of the year

With the kids jingle belling

And everyone telling you be of good cheer

It’s the most wonderful time of the year It’s the hap-happiest season of all

With those holiday greetings and gay happy meetings

When friends come to call

It’s the hap-happiest season of all There’ll be parties for hosting

Marshmallows for toasting

And caroling out in the snow

There’ll be scary ghost stories

And tales of the glories of

Christmases long, long ago It’s the most wonderful time of the year

There’ll be much mistltoeing

And hearts will be glowing

When loved ones are near

It’s the most wonderful time of the year

There’ll be parties for hosting

Marshmallows for toasting

And caroling out in the snow

There’ll be scary ghost stories

And tales of the glories of

Christmases long, long ago It’s the most wonderful time of the year

There’ll be much mistltoeing

And hearts will be glowing

When love ones are near

It’s the most wonderful time

Yes the most wonderful time

Oh the most wonderful time

Of the year

Dean Martin – Let It Snow

Oh, the weather outside is frightful

But the fire is so delightful

And since we’ve no place to go

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow Man it doesn’t show signs of stoppin’

And I brought some corn for poppin’

The lights are turned way down low

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow When we finally kiss good-night

How I’ll hate going out in the storm

But if you really hold me tight

All the way home I’ll be warm And the fire is slowly dying

And, my dear, we’re still good-bye-ing

But as long as you love me so

Let it snow, let it snow, and snow

When we finally kiss good-night

How I’ll hate going out in the storm

But if you really grab me tight

All the way home I’ll be warm Oh the fire is slowly dying

And, my dear, we’re still good-bye-ing

But as long as you love me so

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow

Wham! – Last Christmas

Last Christmas

I gave you my heart,

But the very next day you gave it away.

This year

To save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special.

Last Christmas

I gave you my heart,

But the very next day you gave it away.

This year

To save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special.

Once bitten and twice shy

I keep my distance,

But you still catch my eye.

Tell me, baby,

Do you recognize me?

Well, it’s been a year,

It doesn’t surprise me.

Merry Christmas.

I wrapped it up and sent it

With a note saying „I love you”.

I meant it.

Now I know what a fool I’ve been,

But if you kissed me now

I know you’d fool me again.

Last Christmas

I gave you my heart,

But the very next day you gave it away.

This year

To save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special.

Last Christmas

I gave you my heart,

But the very next day you gave it away.

This year

To save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special.

Oh, oh, baby.

A crowded room.

Friends with tired eyes.

I’m hiding from you

And your soul of ice.

My god, I thought you were someone to rely on.

Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on.

A face on a lover with a fire in his heart.

A man under cover, but you tore me apart.

Now I’ve found a real love. You’ll never fool me again.

Last Christmas

I gave you my heart,

But the very next day you gave it away.

This year

To save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special.

Last Christmas

I gave you my heart,

But the very next day you gave it away.

This year

To save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special.

A face on a lover with a fire in his heart.

I gave you my heart.

A man under cover, but you tore him apart.

Maybe next year I’ll give it to someone

I’ll give it to someone special.

Special.

Someone.

Someone.

I’ll give it to someone

I’ll give it to someone special.

Who give me something in return.

I’ll give it to someone

Hold my heart and watch it burn.

I’ll give it to someone

I’ll give it to someone

I’ll give it to someone special.

I thought you were here to stay.

How could you love me for a day.

I thought you were someone special.

Gave your my heart.

I’ll give it to someone

I’ll give it to someone

Last Christmas

I gave you my heart.

You gave it away.

I’ll give it to someone

I’ll give it to someone

Mariah Carey – All I Want For Christmas is You

I don’t want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don’t care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you, yeah.

I don’t want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

And I don’t care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I don’t need to hang my stocking

There upon the fireplace

Santa Claus won’t make me happy

With a toy on Christmas Day

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

Oh, I won’t ask for much this Christmas

I won’t even wish for snow

And I’m just gonna keep on waiting

Underneath the mistletoe

I won’t make a list and send it

To the North Pole for Saint Nick

I won’t even stay awake to

Hear those magic reindeer click

‘Cause I just want you here tonight

Holding on to me so tight

What more can I do?

Baby, all I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

Oh, all the lights are shining so brightly everywhere

And the sound of children’s laughter fills the air

And everyone is singing

I hear those sleigh bells ringing

Santa, won’t you bring me the one I really need?

Won’t you please bring my baby to me?

Oh, I don’t want a lot for Christmas

This is all I’m asking for

I just wanna see my baby

Standing right outside my door

Oh, I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

Baby, all I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

Chris Rea – Driving Home For Christmas

I’m driving home for Christmas

Oh, I can’t wait to see those faces

I’m driving home for Christmas, yeah

Well I’m moving down that line

And it’s been so long

But I will be there

I sing this song

To pass the time away

Driving in my car

Driving home for Christmas

It’s gonna take some time

But I’ll get there

Top to toe in tailbacks

Oh, I got red lights all around

But soon there’ll be a freeway, yeah

Get my feet on holy ground

So I sing for you

Though you can’t hear me

When I get through

And feel you near me

(Driving in my car)

I’m driving home for Christmas

Driving home for Christmas

With a thousand memories

I take look at the driver next to me

He’s just the same

Just the same

Top to toe in tailbacks

Oh, I got red lights all around

I’m driving home for Christmas, yeah

Get my feet on holy ground

So I sing for you

Though you can’t hear me

When I get through

Oh, and feel you near me

Driving in my car

Driving home for Christmas

Driving home for Christmas

With a thousand memories

I take look at the driver next to me

He’s just the same

He’s driving home, driving home

Driving home for Christmas

Frank Sinatra – Santa Claus is coming to town

Oh, you better watch out, you better not cry

Better not pout, I’m telling you why

Santa Claus is coming to town

See, you better watch out, you better not cry

You better not pout, I’m telling you why

Santa Claus is coming to town

He’s making a list and he’s checking it twice

He’s gonna find out who’s been naughty and nice

Santa Claus is coming to town

He sees you when you’re sleeping

He knows when you’re awake

He knows if you’ve been bad or good

So be good for goodness’ sake

Oh, you better watch out, you better not cry

Better not pout, I’m telling you why

Santa Claus is coming to town

Gene Audrey – Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen

Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen

But do you recall

The most famous reindeer of all? Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Had a very shiny nose

And if you ever saw it

You would even say it glows All of the other reindeer

Used to laugh and call him names

They never let poor Rudolph

Join in any reindeer games Then one foggy Christmas Eve

Santa came to say

„Rudolph, with your nose so bright

Won’t you guide my sleigh tonight?” Then how the reindeer loved him

As they shouted out with glee

„Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

You’ll go down in history” Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Had a very shiny nose

And if you ever saw it

You would even say it glows

All of the other reindeer

Used to laugh and call him names

They never let poor Rudolph

Join in any reindeer games Then one foggy Christmas Eve

Santa came to say

„Rudolph, with your nose so bright

Won’t you guide my sleigh tonight?” Then how the reindeer loved him

As they shouted out with glee

„Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

You’ll go down in history”

Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton – A Christmas to Remember

You’ve made this a Christmas to remember

Springtime feelin’s in the middle of December

Strangers meet and they willingly surrender

Oh! What a Christmas to remember

Almost went to Aspen but something told me no

I considered Mammoth but there wasn’t enough snow

And I even thought of Gatlinburg but that seemed so far to go

So I headed up to Tahoe for a Christmas on the slopes

And I had fantasized about Christmas in this way

Curled up by a fireplace in a Tahoe ski chalet

With a fast talking lover and some slow burning wood

But even in my wildest dreams it never got this good and

You’ve made this a Christmas to remember

Springtime feelin’s in the middle of December

Change the radio and I’ll turn the lights down dimmer

Oh! What a Christmas to remember

Strangers when we met, lovers as we leave

Christmas to remember, too good to believe

Don’t know how or when, but I know we’ll meet again

We’ll come blowin’ back to somewhere like some wild restless winter’s wind

And you’ve made this a Christmas to remember

Springtime feelin’s in the middle of December

Neath the mistletoe you kissed me warm and tender

Oh! What a Christmas to remember

We loved and laughed and played and joked

Sang Christmas songs and talked to folks

Sleighed the fields and skied the slopes

Then to the lodge for dinner

But now it’s time for us to go

As our hearts melt like chimney snow

There’s just one thing I want to know

Can we do this next winter

Oh! What a Christmas to remember

You’ve made this a Christmas to remember

Springtime feelin’s in the middle of December

Though the fire is hot, we’ll just have to let it simmer

Oh! What a Christmas to remember

You’ve made this a Christmas to remember

Springtime feelin’s in the middle of December

Though it’s cold outside we’ll just stroke the burning embers

Oh! What a Christmas to remember

