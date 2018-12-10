Cele mai frumoase melodii de Crăciun ale artiștilor străini

Pe parcursul anilor, sărbătoarea de Crăciun s-a transpus într-o serie de melodii ce transmit mesaje pline de căldură și magie. Am pregătit pentur tine o listă cu cele mai cunoscute și mai frumoase piese de Crăciun, iubite de întreaga lume.
Elvis Presley – Lonely This Christmas
Try to imagine a house that’s not a home Try to imagine a Christmas all alone That’s where I’ll be Since you left me
My tears would melt the snow What can I do Without you I’ve got no place, no place to go
It’ll be lonely this Christmas Without you to hold It’ll be lonely this Christmas Lonely and cold It’ll be cold so cold Without you to hold This Christmas
Each time I remember the day you went away And how I would listen to things you have to say I just break down, as I look around And the only things I see Are emptiness and loneliness And an unlit Christmas Tree
It’ll be lonely this Christmas Without you to hold It’ll be lonely this Christmas Lonely and cold It’ll be cold so cold Without you to hold This Christmas
You remember last year, when you and I were together We never thought there’d be an end And I remember looking at you then And I remember thinking that Christmas must have been made for us Cause darlin’ this is the time that you really need love When it means so very very much
It’ll be lonely this Christmas Without you to hold It’ll be lonely this Christmas Lonely and cold It’ll be cold so cold Without you to hold This Christmas
Merry Christmas darlin’, wherever you are!
Celine Dion – So This Is Christmas
So this is Christmas and what have you done Another year over, a new one just begun
And so this is Christmas, I hope you have fun The near and the dear ones, the old and the young
A very merry Christmas and a happy new year Let’s hope it’s a good one without any fears
And so this is Christmas for weak and for strong The rich and the poor ones, the road is so long
And so happy Christmas for black and for white For yellow and red ones let’s stop all the fights
A very merry Christmas and a happy new year Let’s hope it’s a good one without any fear
And so this is Christmas and what have we done Another year over, a new one just begun
And so happy Christmas we hope you have fun The near and the dear ones, the old and the young
A very merry Christmas and a happy new year Let’s hope it’s a good one without any fear
And so this is Christmas and what have we done Another year over, a new one just begun
Andy Williams – It’s the most wonderful Time of The Year
It’s the most wonderful time of the year With the kids jingle belling And everyone telling you be of good cheer It’s the most wonderful time of the year
It’s the hap-happiest season of all With those holiday greetings and gay happy meetings When friends come to call It’s the hap-happiest season of all
There’ll be parties for hosting Marshmallows for toasting And caroling out in the snow There’ll be scary ghost stories And tales of the glories of Christmases long, long ago
It’s the most wonderful time of the year There’ll be much mistltoeing And hearts will be glowing When loved ones are near It’s the most wonderful time of the year
There’ll be parties for hosting Marshmallows for toasting And caroling out in the snow There’ll be scary ghost stories And tales of the glories of Christmases long, long ago
It’s the most wonderful time of the year There’ll be much mistltoeing And hearts will be glowing When love ones are near It’s the most wonderful time Yes the most wonderful time Oh the most wonderful time Of the year
Dean Martin – Let It Snow
Oh, the weather outside is frightful But the fire is so delightful And since we’ve no place to go Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow
Man it doesn’t show signs of stoppin’ And I brought some corn for poppin’ The lights are turned way down low Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow
When we finally kiss good-night How I’ll hate going out in the storm But if you really hold me tight All the way home I’ll be warm
And the fire is slowly dying And, my dear, we’re still good-bye-ing But as long as you love me so Let it snow, let it snow, and snow
When we finally kiss good-night How I’ll hate going out in the storm But if you really grab me tight All the way home I’ll be warm
Oh the fire is slowly dying And, my dear, we’re still good-bye-ing But as long as you love me so Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow
Wham! – Last Christmas
Last Christmas I gave you my heart, But the very next day you gave it away. This year To save me from tears I’ll give it to someone special.
Last Christmas I gave you my heart, But the very next day you gave it away. This year To save me from tears I’ll give it to someone special.
Once bitten and twice shy I keep my distance, But you still catch my eye. Tell me, baby, Do you recognize me? Well, it’s been a year, It doesn’t surprise me.
Merry Christmas.
I wrapped it up and sent it With a note saying „I love you”. I meant it. Now I know what a fool I’ve been, But if you kissed me now I know you’d fool me again.
Last Christmas I gave you my heart, But the very next day you gave it away. This year To save me from tears I’ll give it to someone special.
Last Christmas I gave you my heart, But the very next day you gave it away. This year To save me from tears I’ll give it to someone special.
Oh, oh, baby.
A crowded room. Friends with tired eyes. I’m hiding from you And your soul of ice. My god, I thought you were someone to rely on. Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on.
A face on a lover with a fire in his heart. A man under cover, but you tore me apart. Now I’ve found a real love. You’ll never fool me again.
Last Christmas I gave you my heart, But the very next day you gave it away. This year To save me from tears I’ll give it to someone special.
Last Christmas I gave you my heart, But the very next day you gave it away. This year To save me from tears I’ll give it to someone special.
A face on a lover with a fire in his heart. I gave you my heart. A man under cover, but you tore him apart. Maybe next year I’ll give it to someone I’ll give it to someone special.
Special. Someone. Someone. I’ll give it to someone I’ll give it to someone special.
Who give me something in return. I’ll give it to someone Hold my heart and watch it burn. I’ll give it to someone
I’ll give it to someone I’ll give it to someone special.
I thought you were here to stay. How could you love me for a day. I thought you were someone special.
Gave your my heart.
I’ll give it to someone I’ll give it to someone
Last Christmas I gave you my heart. You gave it away.
I’ll give it to someone I’ll give it to someone
Mariah Carey – All I Want For Christmas is You
I don’t want a lot for Christmas There is just one thing I need I don’t care about the presents Underneath the Christmas tree
I just want you for my own More than you could ever know Make my wish come true All I want for Christmas is you, yeah.
I don’t want a lot for Christmas There is just one thing I need And I don’t care about the presents Underneath the Christmas tree
I don’t need to hang my stocking There upon the fireplace Santa Claus won’t make me happy With a toy on Christmas Day
I just want you for my own More than you could ever know Make my wish come true All I want for Christmas is you You, baby
Oh, I won’t ask for much this Christmas I won’t even wish for snow And I’m just gonna keep on waiting Underneath the mistletoe
I won’t make a list and send it To the North Pole for Saint Nick I won’t even stay awake to Hear those magic reindeer click
‘Cause I just want you here tonight Holding on to me so tight What more can I do? Baby, all I want for Christmas is you You, baby
Oh, all the lights are shining so brightly everywhere And the sound of children’s laughter fills the air
And everyone is singing I hear those sleigh bells ringing Santa, won’t you bring me the one I really need? Won’t you please bring my baby to me?
Oh, I don’t want a lot for Christmas This is all I’m asking for I just wanna see my baby Standing right outside my door
Oh, I just want you for my own More than you could ever know Make my wish come true Baby, all I want for Christmas is you You, baby
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
Chris Rea – Driving Home For Christmas
I’m driving home for Christmas Oh, I can’t wait to see those faces I’m driving home for Christmas, yeah Well I’m moving down that line And it’s been so long But I will be there I sing this song To pass the time away Driving in my car Driving home for Christmas
It’s gonna take some time But I’ll get there Top to toe in tailbacks Oh, I got red lights all around But soon there’ll be a freeway, yeah Get my feet on holy ground
So I sing for you Though you can’t hear me When I get through And feel you near me (Driving in my car) I’m driving home for Christmas Driving home for Christmas With a thousand memories
I take look at the driver next to me He’s just the same Just the same
Top to toe in tailbacks Oh, I got red lights all around I’m driving home for Christmas, yeah Get my feet on holy ground So I sing for you Though you can’t hear me When I get through Oh, and feel you near me Driving in my car Driving home for Christmas Driving home for Christmas With a thousand memories
I take look at the driver next to me He’s just the same He’s driving home, driving home Driving home for Christmas
Frank Sinatra – Santa Claus is coming to town
Oh, you better watch out, you better not cry Better not pout, I’m telling you why Santa Claus is coming to town See, you better watch out, you better not cry You better not pout, I’m telling you why Santa Claus is coming to town He’s making a list and he’s checking it twice He’s gonna find out who’s been naughty and nice Santa Claus is coming to town He sees you when you’re sleeping He knows when you’re awake He knows if you’ve been bad or good So be good for goodness’ sake Oh, you better watch out, you better not cry Better not pout, I’m telling you why Santa Claus is coming to town
Gene Audrey – Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer
You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen But do you recall The most famous reindeer of all?
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Had a very shiny nose And if you ever saw it You would even say it glows
All of the other reindeer Used to laugh and call him names They never let poor Rudolph Join in any reindeer games
Then one foggy Christmas Eve Santa came to say „Rudolph, with your nose so bright Won’t you guide my sleigh tonight?”
Then how the reindeer loved him As they shouted out with glee „Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer You’ll go down in history”
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Had a very shiny nose And if you ever saw it You would even say it glows
All of the other reindeer Used to laugh and call him names They never let poor Rudolph Join in any reindeer games
Then one foggy Christmas Eve Santa came to say „Rudolph, with your nose so bright Won’t you guide my sleigh tonight?”
Then how the reindeer loved him As they shouted out with glee „Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer You’ll go down in history”
Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton – A Christmas to Remember
You’ve made this a Christmas to remember Springtime feelin’s in the middle of December Strangers meet and they willingly surrender Oh! What a Christmas to remember Almost went to Aspen but something told me no I considered Mammoth but there wasn’t enough snow And I even thought of Gatlinburg but that seemed so far to go So I headed up to Tahoe for a Christmas on the slopes
And I had fantasized about Christmas in this way Curled up by a fireplace in a Tahoe ski chalet With a fast talking lover and some slow burning wood But even in my wildest dreams it never got this good and
You’ve made this a Christmas to remember Springtime feelin’s in the middle of December Change the radio and I’ll turn the lights down dimmer Oh! What a Christmas to remember
Strangers when we met, lovers as we leave Christmas to remember, too good to believe Don’t know how or when, but I know we’ll meet again We’ll come blowin’ back to somewhere like some wild restless winter’s wind
And you’ve made this a Christmas to remember Springtime feelin’s in the middle of December Neath the mistletoe you kissed me warm and tender Oh! What a Christmas to remember
We loved and laughed and played and joked Sang Christmas songs and talked to folks Sleighed the fields and skied the slopes Then to the lodge for dinner But now it’s time for us to go As our hearts melt like chimney snow There’s just one thing I want to know Can we do this next winter Oh! What a Christmas to remember
You’ve made this a Christmas to remember Springtime feelin’s in the middle of December Though the fire is hot, we’ll just have to let it simmer Oh! What a Christmas to remember
You’ve made this a Christmas to remember Springtime feelin’s in the middle of December Though it’s cold outside we’ll just stroke the burning embers Oh! What a Christmas to remember