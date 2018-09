View this post on Instagram

BALMAIN launched a campaign with three digital models, Margot, Shudu and Zhi, wearing looks and accessories from the #BALMAINPF18 collection. Mind you: these models are not human, they are virtual. We repeat: v-i-r-t-u-a-l. Thoughts on this? #BALMAINARMY #BALMAINPF18 #BALMAINBBOX #balmainvirtualarmy #diversityrules #virtualmodel #virtualmodels In collaboration with #CameronJamesWilson @shudu.gram 3D garments by @itsclo3d #campaignstar #fashioncampaign #shudu