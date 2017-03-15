Un tată și fiica lui au șocat lumea cu look-ul lor extravagant

De mai bine de un an, Benny Harlem împreună cu fiica lui, au luat cu asalt lumea virtuală datorită podoabei capilare extrem de voluminoase care a șocat întreg mapamondul.
Imaginea tată-fiică este suprinsă în mai toate pozele de pe Instagramul lui Benny. Cei doi sunt adorabili împreună iar de fiecare dată vin cu ceva inedit, surprinzându-și fanii în noi ipostaze, noi coafuri și ședințe foto.
De origine afro-americană, bărbatul i-a indus și fiicei lui, Jaxyn Harlem, această pasiune. Fetița are numai 7 ani, dar se poate lăuda cu un păr negru, extrem de lung și voluminos, moștenit de la tatăl ei. Încet încet, Harley a cucerit oamenii, căpătând peste 300 de mii de urmăritori pe contul personal de Instagram.
“Hi Mr. King Benny Harlem!! Ok you don’t me and you don’t know this but you changed my Life. In the middle of 2016 Me and my boyfriend went to the Hospital to terminate a pregnancy, I was crying all morning and could hardly get out of bed because I just felt like I was guilty or something! I felt like I had to do this though my boyfriend was looking for work looking for work, we both was staying with my mom and money was tight, so you know .. it was the only thing to do. Me and boyfriend got to the hospital checked in and waited in the waiting room. while we were waiting my boyfriend was on his Instagram and this picture of you and your family came up out of nowhere. First he started crying and he put his hand over his face, I keep asking him what’s wrong? What’s wrong? He looked at me and said ” I’m about to make my first decision for my child and as a parent” He grabbed me up and rushed us both out the Hospital. Fast forward to today Your the reason why he has more drove your the reason why he got a job 6 months later and put us in our own apartment. your also the reason why Malika Tia Johnson is here today a healthy baby girl. When we have a son we plan to name him after Benny harlem , The man that saved his big sisters life. Can’t thank you enough!! Don’t ever stop your Art or your message for NOBODY!!!! EVER!!! Cause you changed our lives! Love you Benny” – Elaina Via Facebook (Photographer Landon Moreau Art Director Benny Harlem)
