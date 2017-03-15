Un tată și fiica lui au șocat lumea cu look-ul lor extravagant

We don’t have to kill and murder in order for our world to REST And we don’t have to wait until DEATH in order to have PEACE. Remaining open and receptive to peace will create the change we want for our world our Children, Men and Women. Peace be with you World.. Peace be with you. -Benny Harlem

A post shared by bennyharlem (@bennyharlem) on Jul 9, 2016 at 12:09pm PDT