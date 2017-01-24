Oscar 2017 – Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Nominalizările la Oscar 2017 ne-au arătat clar care sunt favoriții. „La La Land”, de Damien Chazelle, este lider în cursa pentru premiile Oscar 2017, cu nu mai puțin de 14 nominalizări. Astfel, filmul reușește să se alăture celor două producții care, până acum, erau singurele cu 14 nominalizări din istoria Oscarurilor. Este vorba despre „All about Eve” în 1951 și „Titanic” în 1998. Cea de-a 89-a ediție a Premiilor Americane de Film va avea loc pe 26 februarie 2017.

Musicalul „La La Land” spune povestea unei tinere care aspiră să devină actriță (Emma Stonne) și a unui muzician de jazz (Ryan Gosling) care se străduiesc să-și îndeplinească visele în Los Angeles-ul zilelor noastre.

Iată lista completă cu nominalizările la Oscar 2017

Cel mai bun film

„Arrival”

„Fences”

„Hacksaw Ridge”

„Hell or High Water”

„Hidden Figures”

„La La Land”

„Lion”

„Manchester by the Sea”

Cel mai bun regizor

Denis Villeneuve – „Arrival”

Mel Gibson – „Hacksaw Ridge”

Damien Chazelle – „La La Land”

Kenneth Lonergan – „Manchester by the Sea”

barry Jenkins – „Moonlight”

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Casey Affleck – „Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Gartfield – „Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling – „La La Land”

Viggor Mortensen – „Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington – „Fences”

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Isabelle Huppert – „Elle”

Ruth Negga – „Loving”

Emma Stone – „La la Land”

Meryl Streep – „Florence Foster Jenkins”

Natalie Portman – „Jackie”

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar

Mahershala Ali – „Moonlight”

Lucas Hedges – „Manchester by the Sea”

Jeff Bridges – „Hell or High Water”

Michael Shannon – „Nocturnal Animals”

Dev Patel – „Lion”

Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar

Viola Davis – „Fences”

Naomie Harris – „Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman – „Lion”

Octavia Spencer – „Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams – „Manchester by the Sea”

Cinematografie

„Arrival ”- Bradford Young

„La La Land” – Linus Sandgren

„Lion” – Greig Fraser

„Moonlight” – James Laxton

„Silence” – Rodrigo Prieto

Cel mai bun documentar lungmetraj

„Fire at Sea”

„I am not your Negro”

„Life, Animated”

„13 th”

„O.J.: Made in America”

Cel mai bun film de animație

„Moana”

„Kubo and the Two Strings”

„My Life as a Zucchini”

„The Red Turtle”

„Zootopia”

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

„La La Land“

„Moonlight“

„Arrival“

„Lion“

„Hidden Figures“

Cel mai bun cântec

„City of Stars“ – „La La Land“

„Audition (The Fools Who Dream)“ – „La La Land“

„Can’t Stop the Feeling“ – „Trolls“

„The Empty Chair“ – „Jim“

„How Far I’ll Go“ – „Moana“

Cea mai bună imagine

„Arrival“

„La La Land“

„Lion“

„Moonlight“

„Silence“

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

„Doctor Strange„

„Deepwater Horizont„

„Kubo and the Two Strings„

„The Jungle Book„

„Rogue One: A Star Wars Story„

Cel mai bun scenariu original

„Hell or High Water”

„La La Land”

„The Lobster”

„Manchester by the Sea”

„20th Century Women”

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

„Arrival”

„Fences”

„Hidden Figures”

„Lion”

„Moonlight”

Cel mai bun film străin

„Tanna” – Australia

„Toni Erdman” – Germania

„A Man Called Ove” – Suedia

„The Salesman” – Iran

„Land of Mine” – Danemarca

Cel mai bun machiaj & coafură

„A Man Called Ove”

„Star Trek Beyond”

„Suicide Squad”

Cele mai bune costume

„Allied”

„Fantasic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

„Florence Foster Jenkins”

„Jackie”

„La La Land”

Cel mai bun montaj video

„Arrival“

„Hell or High Water“

„Hacksaw Ridge“

„La La Land“

„Moonlight“

Cea mai bună editare de sunet

„Arrival” – Sylvain Sellemarr

„Deepwater Horizon” – Wylie Stateman și Renee Tondelli

„Hacksaw Ridge” – Robert Mackenzie și Andy Wright

„La La Land” – Ai-Ling Lee și Mildred Iatrou Morgan

„Sully” – Alan Robert Murray și Bub Asman

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet

„La La Land”

„Arrival”

„Hacksaw Ridge„

„Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

„13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj

„Ennemis Interieurs“

„La Femme et le TGV“

„Silent Nights“

„Sing“

„Timecode“

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar

„Miles” – Daphne Matziaraki

„Extremis” – Dan Krauss

„Joe Violin” – Kahane Cooperman și Raphaela Neihausen

„Watani: My Homeland” – Marcel Mettelsiefen și Stephen Ellis

„The White Helmets” – Olando Von Einsiedel și Joana Natasegara

Nominalizările la Oscar 2017 au fost anunțate astăzi live, pe Internet. Le poți urmări în Live Stream-ul de mai jos.

Foto: Hepta

