Nominalizari Grammy 2017 – cine sunt artiștii care au șanse să câștige la Premiile Grammy 2017

Vezi care sunt artiștii care au șansa să câștige unul sau mai multe premii Grammy. Care sunt artiștii cu cele mai multe nominalizări Grammy.
Cea de-a 59-a ediție a premiilor Grammy 2017 va avea loc pe 12 februarie 2017. Gala de decernare a Grammy Awards 2017 va avea loc la Staples Center în Los Angeles.
Ochii se vor afla pe Beyonce și Adele, care se vor confrunta la nu mai puțin de 4 categorii.
Cine cântă la Premiile Grammy 2017
James Cordon va fi gazda acestei gale la care vor cânta Adele, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Cynthia Erivo, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Daft Punk, The Weeknd, Alicia Keys și alții.
Nominalizari Grammy
- Record of the Year
Hello – Adele
Formation – Beyonce
7 Years – Lukas Graham
Work – Rihanna & Drake
Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots
- Album of the Year
25 – Adele
Lemonade – Beyonce
Purpose – Justin Bieber
Views – Drake
A Sailor‘s Guide to Earth – Sturgill Simpson
- Song of the Year
Formation – Beyonce
Hello – Adele
I Took a Pill in Ibiza – Mike Posner
Love Yourself – Justin Bieber
7 Years – Lukas Graham
- Best New Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
- Best music video
Formation – Beyonce
River – Leon Bridges
Up & Up – Coldplay
Gosh – Jamies XX
Upside Down & Inside Out – OK Go
- Best pop vocal album
25 – Adele
Purpose – Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman – Ariana Grande
Confident – Demi Lovato
This Is Acting – Sia
- Best urban contemporary album
Lemonade – Beyoncé
Ology – Gallant
We Are King – King
Malibu – Anderson .Paak
Anti – Rihanna
- Best dance/electronic album
Skin – Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine – Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch – Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future – Underworld
Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII – Louie Vega
- Best rock album
California – Blink-182
Tell Me I’m Pretty – Cage the Elephant
Magma” – Gojira
“Death of a Bachelor – Panic! at the Disco
Weezer – Weezer
- Best alternative music album
22, a Million – Bon Iver
Blackstar – David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project – PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression – Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool – Radiohead
- Best rap album
Coloring Book – Chance the Rapper
And the Anonymous Nobody – De La Soul
Major Key – DJ Khaled
Views – Drake
Blank Face LP – Schoolboy Q
The Life of Pablo – Kanye West
- Best New Age album
Orogen – John Burke
Dark Sky Island – Enya
Inner Passion – Peter Kater & Tina Guo
Rosetta – Vangelis
White Sun II – White Sun
- Best R&B album
In My Mind – BJ the Chicago Kid
Lalah Hathaway Live – Lalah Hathaway
Velvet Portraits – Terrace Martin
Healing Season” – Mint Condition
Smoove Jones – Mya
- Best jazz vocal album
Sound of Red – René Marie
Upward Spiral – Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling
Take Me to the Alley – Gregory Porter
Harlem On My Mind – Catherine Russell
The Sting Variations – The Tierney Sutton Band
- Best Latin pop album
“Un Besito Mas – Jesse & Joy
Ilusión – Gaby Moreno
Similares – Laura Pausini
Seguir Latiendo – Sanalejo
Buena Vida – Diego Torres
- Best rock song
Blackstar – David Bowie
Burn the Witch – Radiohead
Hardwired – Metallica
Heathens – Twenty One Pilots
My Name Is Human – Highly Suspect
- Best rock performance
Joe (Live From Austin City Limits) – Alabama Shakes
Don’t Hurt Yourself – Beyoncé featuring Jack White
Blackstar – David Bowie
The Sound of Silence (Live On Conan) – Disturbed
Heathens – Twenty One Pilots
- Best metal performance
Shock Me – Baroness
Silvera – Gojira
Rotting In Vain – Korn
Dystopia – Megadeth
The Price Is Wrong – Periphery
- Best rap performance
“No Problem” – Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Panda” – Desiigner
“Pop Style” – Drake Featuring the Throne
“All the Way Up” – Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared
“That Part” – Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West
- Best rap song
All the Way Up – Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared
Famous – Kanye West featuring Rihanna
Hotline Bling – Drake
No Problem – Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Ultralight Beam – Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & the-Dream
- Best rap/sung performance
Freedom – Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar
Hotline Bling – Drake
Broccoli – D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty
Ultralight Beam – Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & the-Dream
Famous – Kanye West featuring Rihanna
- Best pop duo/group performance
Closer – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
7 Years – Lukas Graham
Work – Rihanna featuring Drake
Cheap Thrills – Sia Featuring Sean Paul
Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots
Culcha Vulcha – Snarky Puppy
- Best R&B performance
Turnin’ Me Up – BJ the Chicago Kid
Permission – Ro James
I Do – Musiq Soulchild
Needed Me – Rihanna
Cranes In the Sky – Solange
- Best R&B song
Come See Me – PartyNextDoor featuring Drake
Exchange – Bryson Tiller
Kiss It Better – Rihanna
Lake by the Ocean – Maxwell
Luv – Tory Lanez
- Best country solo performance
“Love Can Go to Hell” – Brandy Clark
“Vice” – Miranda Lambert
“My Church” – Maren Morris
“Church Bells” – Carrie Underwood
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
- Best song written for visual media
“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” – Justin Timberlake (soundtrack Trolls)
“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots (soundtrack Suicide Squad)
“Just Like Fire” – P!nk (soundtrack Alice Through the Looking Glass)
“Purple Lamborghini” – Skrillex & Rick Ross (soundtrack Suicide Squad)
“Try Everything” – Shakira (soundtrack Zootopia)
“The Veil” – Peter Gabriel (spundtrack Snowden)
- Producer of the year, non-classical
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Sursa foto Northfoto
Citește și Oscar 2017 – Lista completă a nominalizărilor
Citește și Negrul, culoarea vedetă la Grammy