Nominalizari Grammy 2017 – cine sunt artiștii care au șanse să câștige la Premiile Grammy 2017

Vezi care sunt artiștii care au șansa să câștige unul sau mai multe premii Grammy. Care sunt artiștii cu cele mai multe nominalizări Grammy.

Cea de-a 59-a ediție a premiilor Grammy 2017 va avea loc pe 12 februarie 2017. Gala de decernare a Grammy Awards 2017 va avea loc la Staples Center în Los Angeles.

Ochii se vor afla pe Beyonce și Adele, care se vor confrunta la nu mai puțin de 4 categorii.

Cine cântă la Premiile Grammy 2017

James Cordon va fi gazda acestei gale la care vor cânta Adele, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Cynthia Erivo, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Daft Punk, The Weeknd, Alicia Keys și alții.

Nominalizari Grammy

Record of the Year

Hello – Adele

Formation – Beyonce

7 Years – Lukas Graham

Work – Rihanna & Drake

Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots

Album of the Year

25 – Adele

Lemonade – Beyonce

Purpose – Justin Bieber

Views – Drake

A Sailor‘s Guide to Earth – Sturgill Simpson

Song of the Year

Formation – Beyonce

Hello – Adele

I Took a Pill in Ibiza – Mike Posner

Love Yourself – Justin Bieber

7 Years – Lukas Graham

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best music video

Formation – Beyonce

River – Leon Bridges

Up & Up – Coldplay

Gosh – Jamies XX

Upside Down & Inside Out – OK Go

Best pop vocal album

25 – Adele

Purpose – Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman – Ariana Grande

Confident – Demi Lovato

This Is Acting – Sia

Best urban contemporary album

Lemonade – Beyoncé

Ology – Gallant

We Are King – King

Malibu – Anderson .Paak

Anti – Rihanna

Best dance/electronic album

Skin – Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine – Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch – Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future – Underworld

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII – Louie Vega

Best rock album

California – Blink-182

Tell Me I’m Pretty – Cage the Elephant

Magma” – Gojira

“Death of a Bachelor – Panic! at the Disco

Weezer – Weezer

Best alternative music album

22, a Million – Bon Iver

Blackstar – David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project – PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression – Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool – Radiohead

Best rap album

Coloring Book – Chance the Rapper

And the Anonymous Nobody – De La Soul

Major Key – DJ Khaled

Views – Drake

Blank Face LP – Schoolboy Q

The Life of Pablo – Kanye West

Best New Age album

Orogen – John Burke

Dark Sky Island – Enya

Inner Passion – Peter Kater & Tina Guo

Rosetta – Vangelis

White Sun II – White Sun

Best R&B album

In My Mind – BJ the Chicago Kid

Lalah Hathaway Live – Lalah Hathaway

Velvet Portraits – Terrace Martin

Healing Season” – Mint Condition

Smoove Jones – Mya

Best jazz vocal album

Sound of Red – René Marie

Upward Spiral – Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling

Take Me to the Alley – Gregory Porter

Harlem On My Mind – Catherine Russell

The Sting Variations – The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Latin pop album

“Un Besito Mas – Jesse & Joy

Ilusión – Gaby Moreno

Similares – Laura Pausini

Seguir Latiendo – Sanalejo

Buena Vida – Diego Torres

Best rock song

Blackstar – David Bowie

Burn the Witch – Radiohead

Hardwired – Metallica

Heathens – Twenty One Pilots

My Name Is Human – Highly Suspect

Best rock performance

Joe (Live From Austin City Limits) – Alabama Shakes

Don’t Hurt Yourself – Beyoncé featuring Jack White

Blackstar – David Bowie

The Sound of Silence (Live On Conan) – Disturbed

Heathens – Twenty One Pilots

Best metal performance

Shock Me – Baroness

Silvera – Gojira

Rotting In Vain – Korn

Dystopia – Megadeth

The Price Is Wrong – Periphery

Best rap performance

“No Problem” – Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Panda” – Desiigner

“Pop Style” – Drake Featuring the Throne

“All the Way Up” – Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared

“That Part” – Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West

Best rap song

All the Way Up – Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared

Famous – Kanye West featuring Rihanna

Hotline Bling – Drake

No Problem – Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Ultralight Beam – Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & the-Dream

Best rap/sung performance

Freedom – Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar

Hotline Bling – Drake

Broccoli – D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty

Ultralight Beam – Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & the-Dream

Famous – Kanye West featuring Rihanna

Best pop duo/group performance

Closer – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

7 Years – Lukas Graham

Work – Rihanna featuring Drake

Cheap Thrills – Sia Featuring Sean Paul

Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots

Culcha Vulcha – Snarky Puppy

Best R&B performance

Turnin’ Me Up – BJ the Chicago Kid

Permission – Ro James

I Do – Musiq Soulchild

Needed Me – Rihanna

Cranes In the Sky – Solange

Best R&B song

Come See Me – PartyNextDoor featuring Drake

Exchange – Bryson Tiller

Kiss It Better – Rihanna

Lake by the Ocean – Maxwell

Luv – Tory Lanez

Best country solo performance

“Love Can Go to Hell” – Brandy Clark

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

“My Church” – Maren Morris

“Church Bells” – Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

Best song written for visual media

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” – Justin Timberlake (soundtrack Trolls)

“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots (soundtrack Suicide Squad)

“Just Like Fire” – P!nk (soundtrack Alice Through the Looking Glass)

“Purple Lamborghini” – Skrillex & Rick Ross (soundtrack Suicide Squad)

“Try Everything” – Shakira (soundtrack Zootopia)

“The Veil” – Peter Gabriel (spundtrack Snowden)

Producer of the year, non-classical

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Sursa foto Northfoto

Citește și Oscar 2017 – Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Citește și Negrul, culoarea vedetă la Grammy