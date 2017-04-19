Foto: O bloggeriță nu s-a epilat timp de un an pentru a promova naturalețea

Morgan Mikenas este o bloggeriţă de fitness, urmărită pe reţelele de socializare de o mulţime de oameni, motiv pentru care a decis să lupte pentru frumuseţea naturală, neepilându-se timp de un an de zile.
Morgan Mikenas a încetat să se mai epileze la începutul anului 2016, aceasta dorind să determine femeile să îi urmeze exemplul. În fiecare zi, tânăra postează pe paginile sale de socializare imagini cu trupul ei neepilat.
În timp ce unii o apreciază pentru stilul său nonconformist, mulți bărbați o blamează pentru alegerea acestui stil. Uite cum arată bloggerița după un an de ”abstinență” în ceea ce privește eliminarea părului nedorit!
“There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty.”~Steve Maraboli ✨ Not just woman, but everyone! Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your “flaws” because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others. ✨I also just posted a new YouTube video on why I don’t shave my body hair and how it helped me(link in bio)☺ #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste #hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood
It’s just nice to embrace the natural beauty that you are.. the beauty that’s on the inside AND the outside☺ What is beauty anyway? To me… it’s to be beautiful before someone else told you what beautiful is supposed to be.. Just as you are, you are beautiful✨#bodyhairdontcare #fitness #bodypositive #spreadlove #gratitude #namaste #bethechange #beauty #hairywomen #empowerment #bebold #beyou #loveandlight #positivity #encouragement #onelove #freespirit #effyourbeautystandards #natural #physique #selfcare #selflove #fitnessmodel
Citește și: 5 trucuri pentru o epilare reușită
Citește și: Tot ce vrei să știi despre epilarea cu ață