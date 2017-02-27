Câștigătorii Oscar 2017. Lista completă

„Moonlight” este cel mai bun film desemnat la gala premiilor Oscar 2017, după ce dintr-o greșeală, trofeul fusese înmânat echipei filmului „La La Land”. O gafă de proporții, care va rămâne în istoria Oscarurilor.

Cel mai bun actor la Oscar 2017 a fost desemnat Casey Affleck pentru rolul din „Manchester by The Sea”, iar Emma Stone („La La Land”) a plecat acasă cu trofeul pentru cea mai bună actriță în rol principal.

Iată lista completă a câștigătorilor Oscar 2017

Câștigătorii Oscar 2017 – cei mai buni actori

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)

Citește și – Ciudățenia serii la Gala Oscar. Cum a aplaudat Nicole Kidman

Cel mai bun film la Oscar 2017

Moonlight

Arrival

Hacksaw Ride

Hidden Figures

Lion

Fences

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Manchester by the sea

Cel mai bun regizor la Oscar 2017

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Cel mai bun film străin la Oscar 2017

The Salesman (Iran)

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

Land of Mine (Denmark)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

Oscar 2017 – lista completă a câștigătorilor

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animație:

Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj

Sing – Kristof Deak și Anna Udvardy

Ennemis Interieurs – Selim Azzazi

La Femme et le TGV – Timo von Gunten and Giacun Cadun

Silent Nights – Aske Bang și Kim Magnusson

Timecode- Juanjo Gimenez

Cel mai bun documentar:

O.J.: Made in America

Fire at Sea

I am not your Negro

Life, Animated

13 th

Cel mai bun cântec original

La La Land – City of Stars

La La Land – Audition

Moana – How Far I’ll Go

Jim: The James Foley Story – The Empty Chair

Trolls – Can’t Stop the Feeling

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:

La La Land

Moonlight

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Cel mai bun documentar scurtmetraj

The White Helmets – Olando Von Einsiedel și Joana Natasegara

Extremis- Dan Krauss

Miles- Daphne Matziaraki

Joe Violin – Kahane Cooperman și Raphaela Neihausen

Watani: My Homeland – Marcel Mettelsiefen și Stephen Ellis

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

Moonlight

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Cel mai bun machiaj și cea mai bună coafură

Suicide Squad

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Cele mai bune costume

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Allied

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La la Land

Cel mai bun scenariu original

Manchester by the Sea

Hell or High Watter

La la Land

The Lobster

20th Century Women

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animație:

Piper

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

The Jungle Book

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My homeland

The White Helmets

Cea mai bună imagine

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Cel mai bun montaj

Hacksaw Ridge

Arrival

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Cea mai bună regie artistică

La La Land

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail Caesar

Passengers

Citește și – De ce au purtat vedetele o panglică albastră la Gala Oscar 2017