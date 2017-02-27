Câștigătorii Oscar 2017. Lista completă

„Moonlight” este cel mai bun film desemnat la gala premiilor Oscar 2017, după ce dintr-o greșeală, trofeul fusese înmânat echipei filmului „La La Land”. O gafă de proporții, care va rămâne în istoria Oscarurilor.
Cel mai bun actor la Oscar 2017 a fost desemnat Casey Affleck pentru rolul din „Manchester by The Sea”, iar Emma Stone („La La Land”) a plecat acasă cu trofeul pentru cea mai bună actriță în rol principal.
Iată lista completă a câștigătorilor Oscar 2017
Câștigătorii Oscar 2017 – cei mai buni actori
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal
Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar
Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)
Cel mai bun film la Oscar 2017
Moonlight
Arrival
Hacksaw Ride
Hidden Figures
Lion
Fences
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Manchester by the sea
Cel mai bun regizor la Oscar 2017
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Cel mai bun film străin la Oscar 2017
The Salesman (Iran)
A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
Land of Mine (Denmark)
Tanna (Australia)
Toni Erdmann (Germany)
Oscar 2017 – lista completă a câștigătorilor
Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animație:
Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj
Sing – Kristof Deak și Anna Udvardy
Ennemis Interieurs – Selim Azzazi
La Femme et le TGV – Timo von Gunten and Giacun Cadun
Silent Nights – Aske Bang și Kim Magnusson
Timecode- Juanjo Gimenez
Cel mai bun documentar:
O.J.: Made in America
Fire at Sea
I am not your Negro
Life, Animated
13 th
Cel mai bun cântec original
La La Land – City of Stars
La La Land – Audition
Moana – How Far I’ll Go
Jim: The James Foley Story – The Empty Chair
Trolls – Can’t Stop the Feeling
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:
La La Land
Moonlight
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Cel mai bun documentar scurtmetraj
The White Helmets – Olando Von Einsiedel și Joana Natasegara
Extremis- Dan Krauss
Miles- Daphne Matziaraki
Joe Violin – Kahane Cooperman și Raphaela Neihausen
Watani: My Homeland – Marcel Mettelsiefen și Stephen Ellis
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
Moonlight
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Cel mai bun machiaj și cea mai bună coafură
Suicide Squad
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Cele mai bune costume
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Allied
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La la Land
Cel mai bun scenariu original
Manchester by the Sea
Hell or High Watter
La la Land
The Lobster
20th Century Women
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animație:
Piper
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
The Jungle Book
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One
Cea mai bună imagine
La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Cel mai bun montaj
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Cel mai bun montaj de sunet
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Cea mai bună regie artistică
La La Land
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail Caesar
Passengers
