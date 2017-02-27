Câștigătorii Oscar 2017. Lista completă

27 February 2017 de Unica.ro
Mahershala Ali, Emma Stone, Viola Davis si Casey Affleck

„Moonlight” este cel mai bun film desemnat la gala premiilor Oscar 2017, după ce dintr-o greșeală, trofeul fusese înmânat echipei filmului „La La Land”. O gafă de proporții, care va rămâne în istoria Oscarurilor. 

Cel mai bun actor la Oscar 2017 a fost desemnat Casey Affleck pentru rolul din „Manchester by The Sea”, iar Emma Stone („La La Land”) a plecat acasă cu trofeul pentru cea mai bună actriță în rol principal.

Iată lista completă a câștigătorilor Oscar 2017

Câștigătorii Oscar 2017 – cei mai buni actori

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Emma Stone (La La Land)
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)

Cel mai bun film la Oscar 2017

Moonlight
Arrival
Hacksaw Ride
Hidden Figures
Lion
Fences
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Manchester by the sea

Cel mai bun regizor la Oscar 2017

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Cel mai bun film străin la Oscar 2017

The Salesman (Iran)
A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
Land of Mine (Denmark)
Tanna (Australia)
Toni Erdmann (Germany)

Oscar 2017  – lista completă a câștigătorilor

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animație:

Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj

Sing – Kristof Deak și Anna Udvardy
Ennemis Interieurs – Selim Azzazi
La Femme et le TGV – Timo von Gunten and Giacun Cadun
Silent Nights – Aske Bang și Kim Magnusson
Timecode- Juanjo Gimenez

Cel mai bun documentar:

O.J.: Made in America
Fire at Sea
I am not your Negro
Life, Animated
13 th

Cel mai bun cântec original

La La Land – City of Stars
La La Land – Audition
Moana – How Far I’ll Go
Jim: The James Foley Story – The Empty Chair
Trolls – Can’t Stop the Feeling

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:

La La Land
Moonlight
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures

Cel mai bun documentar scurtmetraj

The White Helmets – Olando Von Einsiedel și Joana Natasegara
Extremis- Dan Krauss
Miles- Daphne Matziaraki
Joe Violin – Kahane Cooperman și Raphaela Neihausen
Watani: My Homeland – Marcel Mettelsiefen și Stephen Ellis

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

Moonlight
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion

Cel mai bun machiaj și cea mai bună coafură

Suicide Squad
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond

Cele mai bune costume

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Allied
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La la Land

Cel mai bun scenariu original

Manchester by the Sea
Hell or High Watter
La la Land
The Lobster
20th Century Women

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animație:

Piper
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

The Jungle Book
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My homeland
The White Helmets

Cea mai bună imagine

La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

Cel mai bun montaj

Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet

Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

Cea mai bună regie artistică

La La Land
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail Caesar
Passengers

kanye west va lansa o linie de produse cosmetice donda
Vedete

Kanye West va lansa o linie de produse cosmetice

Kanye West își lansează o linie de produse cosmetice care va purta numele unei persoane foarte apropiate lui. Este vorba despre mama artistului care a decedat în 2007, Donda. Rapperul a înaintat...

Mai multe
emma-watson-premiera-film-frumoasa-si-bestia-marea-britanie.
Vedete

Emma Watson, apariție de senzație la premiera filmului ”Frumoasa și Bestia”

Emma Watson a purtat o rochie demnă de orice prințesă Disney, la premiera filmului ”Frumoasa și Bestia”, lansat în Marea Britania. Actrița o interpretează pe Belle în cea mai nouă...

Mai multe
Printesa Diana
Vedete

Motivul impresionant pentru care Prințesa Diana renunțase să mai poarte mănuși și pălării

Palatul Kensington a deschis pe 24 februarie o expoziție cu cele mai spectaculoase ținute purtate de Prințesa Diana, expoziție ce coincide cu împlinirea a 20 de ani de la moartea sa. Citește...

Mai multe
beyonce coachella 2017 concert anulat
Vedete

Beyonce și-a anulat concertul de la Coachella

Beyonce nu va mai concerta în 2017 la festivalul de muzică, Coachella. Deși cântăreața se afla pe lista artiștilor anunțați, doctorii au sfătuit-o să renunțe în acest an. Producătorii...

Mai multe
angelina-jolie-mananca-paianjeni
Vedete

Angelina Jolie gătește scorpioni pentru copiii ei

În vizita pe care o face în aceste zile în Cambodgia, Angelina Jolie le arată copiilor săi cum se gătesc și cum se mănâncă scorpionii, păianjenii, greierii și gândacii. Angelina...

Mai multe
andreea-banica- unica marius baragan
Vedete

Andreea Bănică îl prezintă în premieră pe fiul ei, Noah

În numărul de martie al revistei Unica, pe piață din 24 februarie, cântăreața Andreea Bănică ni-l prezintă pe fiul ei în vârstă de trei luni, Noah Andrei. Astfel, micuțul își face...

Mai multe
Emisiunea Uite cine danseaza incepe pe 6 martie
Vedete

Iată-i pe cei 12 concurenți care dansează în această primăvară la Pro TV!

„Uite cine dansează!”, show-ul prezentat de Mihaela Rădulescu și Cabral, va începe luni, 6 martie, de la 20:30, la Pro TV. Emisiunea se anunță cu adevărat spectaculoasă, având în vedere...

Mai multe
vedete-la-brit-awards-2017
Vedete

Ce au purtat vedetele la Brit Awards 2017

Cele mai importante nume din muzică au fost prezente pe 22 februarie la Brit Awards 2017. Vedetele s-au întrecut în ținute îndrăznețe și spectaculoase. Unele cântărețe au purtat rochii...

Mai multe
coperta revistei Unica martie 2017
Vedete

Andreea Bănică, pe coperta revistei Unica de martie 2017

De vineri, 24 februarie 2017, găsești la chioșcuri noua ediție a revistei Unica, pe coperta căreia o vei recunoaște pe Andreea Bănică, alături de fiul său de numai 3 luni. Îndrăgita...

Mai multe
paris hilton Chris Zylka cuplu
Vedete

Paris Hilton are un nou iubit. Un actor pe care sigur îl știi

Paris Hilton s-a afișat cu un nou iubit pe contul ei de Instagram. Vedeta este cuplată cu Chris Zylka, actorul din serialul The Leftovers, HBO, dar și din seria ”The Secret Circle”. Blondina a...

Mai multe
Mai multe articole
